



Several United States warplanes have crashed in Kuwait on Monday, according to the Gulf nation's Defence Ministry, amid reports of fire and smoke erupting within the US Embassy compound in Kuwait City.





The incidents occurred during a ferocious Iranian missile and drone assault on Kuwaiti territory, heightening fears of a broader conflagration in West Asia, reported NDTV and other news agencies.





The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry confirmed that all crew members from the downed aircraft ejected safely and have been transported to a local hospital for precautionary medical evaluations. Officials described their conditions as stable, with no fatalities reported thus far.





However, the ministry refrained from disclosing the precise number of aircraft involved or the underlying cause of the crashes, fuelling speculation about mechanical failures, electronic warfare interference, or direct hits from incoming projectiles.





Eyewitness accounts and social media footage captured the chaos unfolding across Kuwait. Videos showed thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the US Embassy premises, accompanied by the piercing wail of alarms and distant explosions. The embassy, a key hub for American diplomatic and military coordination in the Gulf, appeared to sustain significant damage, though the extent remains unverified.





These dramatic events coincide with an intensification of Iranian missile and drone barrages targeting Kuwait, part of a wider escalation in regional hostilities. Tehran has long viewed Kuwait's close alignment with the United States—with hosting American troops and advanced air bases—as a provocation. Analysts suggest the strikes may represent retaliation for recent Israeli operations or US-led naval manoeuvres in the Gulf.





The crashes mark a rare and alarming setback for US air operations in the theatre. Kuwait hosts several key facilities, including Ali al-Salem Air Base, where American F-16s, F-35s, and support aircraft are routinely stationed. Should the downed jets include stealth fighters or tankers, this could disrupt CENTCOM's rapid response capabilities at a critical juncture.





Prior to the attacks, the United States issued an urgent security advisory to its citizens in Kuwait, urging them to shelter in place and avoid the embassy entirely. The directive, disseminated via official channels, offered no specifics on the threat level, but it echoed similar warnings issued during prior Iranian provocations, such as the 2019 Abqaiq-Khurais strikes in Saudi Arabia.





As of late Monday afternoon, no official statement has emerged from United States Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees US forces in the Middle East. Silence from CENTCOM is unusual and may indicate ongoing damage assessments or heightened operational security. Pentagon sources, speaking off-record, hinted at preparations for potential counter-strikes.





Kuwait's government has mobilised its air defences, including Patriot and THAAD systems bolstered by US support, to intercept further salvos. Early reports indicate a mixed success rate, with debris from downed Iranian drones littering urban outskirts. The Kuwaiti military has declared a heightened state of alert, closing airspace and imposing curfews in affected zones.





This assault underscores Iran's growing reliance on asymmetric warfare, deploying cheap Shahed-style drones and short-range ballistic missiles to overwhelm superior defences. Experts note that such tactics have evolved since the 2020 Soleimani fallout, incorporating GPS jamming and swarm attacks to target high-value assets like US jets on the tarmac.





Geopolitically, the strikes risk drawing in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and could accelerate calls for a unified Arab-Israeli front against Iran. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both with bitter histories of Iranian aggression, have reportedly offered Kuwait intelligence and logistical aid. Meanwhile, Iraq and Syria—under Iranian influence—remain wildcard actors.





For the US, the implications are stark. Losing aircraft in a host nation signals vulnerability, potentially eroding deterrence against Tehran. Congress may soon face pressure for supplemental aid to Kuwait, echoing the billions poured into Israel's Iron Dome amid similar threats.





Local residents in Kuwait City described scenes of panic, with traffic gridlocked as families sought bomb shelters. Power outages and internet disruptions compounded the disarray, while international airlines diverted flights from Kuwait International Airport.





As night falls, secondary explosions continue to echo from strike sites, suggesting munitions cook-offs or unexploded ordnance. Rescue teams, clad in hazmat gear, comb wreckage for clues, while diplomats scramble to secure classified materials from the embassy.





The international community watches tensely. The United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency session, though veto powers held by Russia and China—Tehran's backers—may blunt any resolution. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the attacks, pledging support to Kuwait's sovereignty.





Monday's events in Kuwait represent a perilous escalation, blending direct assaults on US symbols with opportunistic strikes on allied infrastructure. With no ceasefire in sight, the Gulf teeters on the brink of wider war, demanding swift diplomatic intervention.





