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Israeli media reports have suggested that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may be prepared to enter negotiations with the United States. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the claim stems from a conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. intermediary Steve Witkoff, which was said to have been approved at the highest level in Tehran.





This marks a striking shift in tone, given that Iran’s Foreign Ministry had recently dismissed President Donald Trump’s assertions of dialogue, insisting that no talks had taken place during the past 24 days of the ongoing US–Israel war against Iran.





The development comes at a critical juncture, with President Trump declaring that the Strait of Hormuz—a vital artery for global energy trade—would be “open very soon” if negotiations continue positively.





He even suggested that the strait could be jointly managed by Washington and Tehran, a remarkable statement given the strategic importance of the waterway, which normally carries around 25 per cent of global seaborne oil trade. The conflict has rendered the strait high-risk, disrupting energy flows and heightening concerns about global supply chains.





Trump’s remarks also touched on the broader trajectory of the conflict, noting that early strikes had targeted Iran’s senior leadership and implying that regime change was already underway. Yet he tempered this by emphasising that recent talks had been “very good and productive,” prompting him to instruct the U.S. Department of War to delay further strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. He described the discussions as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive,” signalling cautious optimism about reducing tensions.





The President further commented on the Iranian figures involved in the negotiations, describing them as “reasonable” and “respected,” hinting that one of them might emerge as a key interlocutor in shaping the future of U.S.–Iran relations. His remarks underscore the delicate balance between military pressure and diplomatic engagement, as Washington seeks to stabilise the situation without escalating into a wider regional war.





Meanwhile, the conflict has entered its fourth week, with ripple effects extending far beyond West Asia. Energy markets remain strained, infrastructure has suffered damage, and global security concerns are mounting. The prospect of negotiations involving Mojtaba Khamenei introduces a new dimension to the crisis, raising questions about whether diplomacy can avert further escalation and restore stability to one of the world’s most strategically sensitive regions.





ANI







