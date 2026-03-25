



On 20 March 2026, Congressman Greg Landsman, a Democrat representing Ohio's first district, introduced a ground breaking resolution in the United States House of Representatives. The measure seeks official American acknowledgement of the 1971 Bangladesh Genocide, perpetrated by the Pakistani military and its local collaborators during the Bangladesh Liberation War.





The resolution zeroes in on Operation Searchlight, the brutal military crackdown launched by Pakistan on 25 March 1971. This operation unleashed a wave of systematic atrocities across East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, targeting Bengali civilians with ruthless efficiency.





Historians estimate that between 300,000 and 3 million Bengalis lost their lives in the nine-month conflict. The violence included mass executions, widespread sexual violence, and the targeted extermination of intellectuals, students, and cultural figures who opposed Pakistani rule.





Particular emphasis in the resolution falls on the persecution of Bengali Hindus, who faced organised pogroms aimed at their eradication. Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical Islamist group allied with the Pakistani army, played a notorious role, mobilising local militias to carry out killings and forced conversions.





The document invokes the infamous Blood Telegram, dispatched by US Consul General Archer Blood from Dhaka in April 1971. Blood's cable described the massacres as "selective genocide" against Hindus and Bengali nationalists, while condemning the Nixon administration's support for Pakistan.





This diplomatic dissent shocked Washington but was suppressed at the time. The resolution argues that formal US recognition now would vindicate Blood's warning and correct a historical wrong.





Supporters frame the move as more than symbolic. HinduACTion, a US-based advocacy group, and the Bangladeshi diaspora hail it as essential for confronting the ongoing vulnerability of religious minorities in modern Bangladesh.





Recent events underscore the urgency. Since August 2024, Bangladesh has witnessed heightened attacks on Hindus amid political turmoil, with Jamaat-e-Islami again implicated in mob violence against minority communities.





The resolution urges the US President to classify the 1971 atrocities as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity under international law. It calls for educational initiatives and support for Bangladesh's efforts to document and commemorate the victims.





Legislatively, the proposal has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, where it awaits hearings and debate. Its bipartisan roots trace back to 2022 efforts by then-Republican Congressman Steve Chabot and Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, whose similar bills gained traction but stalled.





Landsman's initiative revives that momentum amid shifting geopolitics. Pakistan's military establishment remains a sensitive US partner, complicating recognition efforts, yet growing Hindu-American political clout and Bangladesh's strategic importance bolster the case.





Critics in Islamabad decry the resolution as interference, while Pakistani officials have long minimised the genocide's scale. Dhaka, conversely, welcomes any international validation of its founding trauma.





Should it pass, the resolution could inspire parallel recognitions elsewhere, much like Armenia's genocide has prompted global affirmations. It might also pressure Pakistan to confront its history, akin to Germany's post-Holocaust reckoning.





For Bangladesh's 18 crore people, formal US endorsement would affirm their war of independence as a moral triumph over barbarism. The coming months will test whether Congress can bridge partisan divides to deliver justice after 55 years.





Agencies







