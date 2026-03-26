



According to a Press Information Bureau release , a nodal agency under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India's space ambitions have taken a significant stride forward with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) finalising the overall configuration of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), a landmark project comprising five interconnected modules.





This ambitious space station is poised to position India among the elite nations capable of sustaining human presence in low Earth orbit.





The configuration has undergone rigorous scrutiny by the National Level Review Committee, ensuring alignment with technical feasibility and national priorities. This review marks a critical milestone, validating ISRO's engineering designs for long-duration space habitation.





In a pivotal decision, the Union Cabinet approved the development and launch of the first module, designated BAS-01, in September 2024. This approval forms part of a revised scope for the Gaganyaan Programme, India's crewed spaceflight initiative, accelerating the timeline for orbital infrastructure.





BAS-01 is slated for launch by 2028, with overall system engineering and subsystem technology development advancing steadily across ISRO's centres and units. These efforts encompass critical technologies essential for space station operations.





The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO's hub for launch vehicle development, has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) to Indian industries. This move invites private sector participation in realising the structure for BAS-01, fostering indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





The current governmental approval is confined to this inaugural module. The estimated cost for its development and launch stands at ₹1,763 crore, spread over four years from 2025 to 2028, reflecting efficient resource allocation.





ISRO targets the operationalisation of BAS-01 by 2028, laying the foundation for the complete station. The fully assembled BAS, with all five modules, is envisioned to be operational by 2035, enabling sustained scientific endeavours in space.





Among the major technology goals for BAS are rendezvous and docking systems, vital for module assembly in orbit. Advanced robotics will support extravehicular activities and maintenance, enhancing operational autonomy.





In-orbit refuelling capabilities represent another cornerstone, ensuring prolonged mission durations without frequent resupply. Crew quarters will provide safe, habitable environments, incorporating life support systems tailored for Indian astronauts.





Intra-vehicular suits will facilitate movement within the station, while specialised racks will host microgravity experiments. These elements address the unique challenges of prolonged space residency.





Key research domains targeted include life sciences, probing human physiology in microgravity. Pharmaceuticals research aims to leverage weightlessness for novel drug development and crystal growth.





Material sciences will explore advanced alloys and composites formed in space conditions. Manufacturing technologies could yield breakthroughs in zero-gravity production, with applications spanning aerospace to everyday industries.





This project underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in space exploration, building on successes like Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan. By integrating private industry, ISRO aims to scale capabilities rapidly.





Challenges ahead include mastering closed-loop life support and radiation shielding, but ISRO's track record instils confidence. International collaborations may further bolster expertise in docking and robotics.





The BAS will serve as a platform for training future generations of astronauts and scientists. It positions India strategically in global space governance and resource utilisation debates.





The Bharatiya Antariksh Station embodies Vision 2040 for Indian space, catalysing technological spin-offs and economic growth.





PIB







