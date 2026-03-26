BDL has successfully completed the First-off Production Model (FOPM) of the Advanced Akash Weapon System, incorporating upgraded sub-systems that enhance its performance and significantly strengthen the combat capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

This completion signifies a transition from developmental prototypes to a formalised production standard, clearing the path for large-scale induction into the Indian Armed Forces.

Improved command, control, and communication systems form a cornerstone of the upgrades. Coupled with superior radar capabilities, they enable more effective tracking and engagement of high-speed, manoeuvrable targets.





The FOPM's enhanced radars and launchers are optimised for intercepting agile aerial threats. This makes the system particularly adept at countering modern drones, cruise missiles, and fighter aircraft in dynamic combat environments.





The achievement is a testament to the nation’s maturing defence industrial complex and its ability to manufacture high-tier military hardware internally.





Validation trials underscore the system's reliability. BDL's efforts align with India's strategic push to elevate indigenous content in defence systems beyond 90 per cent, reducing reliance on foreign imports.





This development bolsters the combat capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. It strengthens air defence postures, especially for the Army and Air Force operating in diverse terrains.





High-altitude scenarios, such as those along India's northern borders, stand to benefit immensely. The Advanced Akash's improved performance ensures robust protection in challenging environments where atmospheric conditions can degrade missile efficacy.





BDL's role extends beyond the Akash programme. The company is ramping up supplies of significant quantities of these systems, alongside other indigenous missiles like the Astra, to equip frontline units.





The project reflects India's broader commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, such advancements fortify national security while stimulating domestic industry growth.





Rajnath Singh's recent visit to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bangalore highlighted synergies in this domain. The inauguration of related facilities signals accelerated modernisation across missile and electronics sectors.





As BDL scales production, the Advanced Akash will integrate seamlessly into existing air defence networks. This includes multi-layered systems protecting key assets like airbases, command centres, and strategic infrastructure.





The radio frequency seeker's introduction marks a leap in terminal guidance technology. It allows for all-weather, day-night operations with heightened resistance to electronic countermeasures.





Launchers have been re-engineered for faster reload times and greater mobility. Vertical launch capabilities further enhance deployment flexibility in forward areas.





Performance metrics from the FOPM trials indicate extended engagement envelopes. The system now contends with threats at greater ranges and altitudes compared to its predecessors.





Indigenous content exceeding 90 per cent minimises supply chain vulnerabilities. It also positions India as a potential exporter of advanced air defence solutions to partner nations.





For the Indian Army, this translates to fortified Integrated Air Defence Systems (IADS). Army Aviation Corps assets and ground forces gain a potent shield against low-level incursions.





The Indian Air Force, already a major Akash user, will see squadron-level upgrades. This ensures air superiority in contested airspace amid evolving regional threats.





BDL's production cadence supports three Services' induction timelines. Contracts for thousands of missiles underscore the system's centrality to India's missile inventory modernisation.





Geopolitically, the Advanced Akash counters proliferation of advanced aerial platforms in South Asia. It deters adventurism while upholding India's strategic deterrence posture.





Future variants may incorporate AI-driven autonomy and network-centric warfare features. BDL's expertise positions it to lead such evolutions, drawing on DRDO collaborations.





This FOPM completion is more than a technical achievement; it embodies India's ascent as a defence technology powerhouse. The Armed Forces now possess a world-class asset tailored to national priorities.