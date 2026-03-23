



India's space agency, ISRO, is aligning the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) with international standards to foster global collaboration. In a recent Lok Sabha response, Minister of State for Space Jitendra Singh disclosed that ISRO is integrating these standards into the design of BAS-01 subsystems. This ensures seamless interoperability with hardware from other space agencies worldwide.





The docking ports on BAS exemplify this approach. As revealed by Nilesh Desai, director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC), they are engineered specifically for international compatibility. Such design choices position BAS as a potential hub for multinational missions.





ISRO is actively pursuing partnerships. The agency is exploring joint technology development for the Gaganyaan programme and access to specialised test facilities abroad. These efforts underscore India's ambition to embed itself within the global space ecosystem.





A landmark agreement was signed with the European Space Agency (ESA) on the sidelines of the GLEX summit in February 2025. This pact opens doors for collaboration on BAS, including the possibility of European astronauts visiting the station.





The Gaganyaan program now encompasses BAS deployment. Cabinet approval has paved the way for assembling the first module by 2028, marking a pivotal expansion of India's human spaceflight ambitions.





Full operational status for the orbital complex is targeted by 2035. This timeline includes precursor missions to validate technologies and infrastructure.





BAS will comprise five modules in total. These include a Core Module, a Science Module, a Lab Module, and a crucial Common Berthing Mechanism (CBM) module equipped with multiple docking ports.





The CBM module holds particular promise for international engagement. Crew transport ships and cargo shuttles from partner nations could dock here, enabling resupply operations, crew exchanges, and even space tourism.





Additional features are in the pipeline. ISRO plans to incorporate a robotic arm, free-flying elements, and inflatable habitats to enhance the station's versatility and capabilities.





Minister Singh highlighted the strategic significance in his Lok Sabha reply. He described Gaganyaan's first crewed mission as a demonstration of safe human transport to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and back.





BAS represents the natural progression of India's sustained human space programme. It will unlock opportunities in microgravity research, advanced technology development, and deeper space exploration.





These endeavours align with India's Space Vision 2047. Long-term goals include an Indian lunar landing, bolstered by BAS as a testing ground for essential technologies.





By adopting international standards, ISRO not only elevates its technical prowess but also signals India's readiness for cooperative space ventures. This could amplify scientific outputs and resource sharing on an unprecedented scale.





Challenges such as ensuring robust safety protocols and managing geopolitical dynamics remains. Yet, ISRO's methodical approach, from Gaganyaan precursors to modular assembly, instils confidence in meeting these deadlines.





Agencies







