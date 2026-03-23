



Iranian ballistic missiles have penetrated Israel's sophisticated air defence network, striking residential areas in Dimona and Arad.





This incident has sparked widespread alarm regarding the effectiveness of the nation's multi-layered missile shield. Officials are conducting a thorough investigation into the interception failures that allowed the attacks on Saturday night.





The strikes occurred about three hours apart, targeting sites near Israel's primary nuclear research facility in the Negev Desert, just eight miles from Dimona. Residential neighbourhoods suffered direct hits, leaving scenes of devastation that have unsettled even battle-hardened Israelis. No fatalities were reported, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a "miracle" during his visit to the impact sites on Sunday.





Netanyahu urged citizens to take air raid alerts seriously and seek shelter promptly, warning against complacency. He refrained from detailing the reasons behind the failed interceptions or referencing the billions of dollars invested by Israel and the United States in advanced defence systems over decades.





Israel's military has acknowledged attempting to intercept the missiles but provided scant details. Brigadier General Effie Defrin, the chief spokesperson, stated that the failures in Arad and Dimona were unrelated. The armed forces maintain a claimed interception rate exceeding 90 per cent against Iranian ballistic missiles, though experts stress that no system offers perfect protection.





Dimona benefits from multilayered defences, including Israeli and American assets, according to reserve Brigadier General Ran Kochav, a former commander of air and missile defence forces. He described the breaches as an operational failure, emphasising that imperfections are inevitable in such complex operations.





Israel's defence arsenal features Iron Dome for short-range threats like those from Hamas, David's Sling for medium-range rockets and cruise missiles, and the advanced Arrow 3 system for exo-atmospheric intercepts of ballistic missiles. The US-deployed THAAD system further bolsters capabilities in the region.





Reports suggest Arrow 3 interceptors, which are expensive and production-intensive, were not used against the Dimona and Arad missiles. Israeli media, constrained by military censorship, highlighted this omission. Efforts are underway to extend the reach of more cost-effective systems like Iron Dome and David's Sling to conserve premium resources.





Concerns over interceptor stockpiles have resurfaced, echoing worries from last year's 12-day war with Iran. At that time, officials admitted prioritising densely populated areas and key infrastructure to manage limited supplies. Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the military chief of staff, indicated the current campaign remains midway, prolonging potential strain.





The military denies shortages, asserting preparedness for extended conflict and ongoing monitoring. However, Amir Baram, director-general of Israel's Ministry of Defence, recently visited Washington to request additional interceptors and munitions. It remains unclear if the US has approved further supplies.





Kochav likened interceptor stocks to a finite resource, requiring strategic use with future engagements in mind. Approximately 175 people were injured in the two strikes, with at least 10 in serious condition, according to emergency services. Many residents reached bomb shelters in time, mitigating worse outcomes.





Eyewitness Yitzhak Salem, 62, recounted sheltering in a fortified room when a missile hit a nearby yard in Dimona. The blast resembled a hurricane fused with an earthquake, filling his safe room with dust and smoke. Local officials credited shelters with averting greater catastrophe.





Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani noted that the missiles were familiar types previously intercepted successfully. Over three weeks, Iran has launched about 400 ballistic missiles into Israeli airspace, with only four achieving intact penetration—hitting Arad, Dimona, Tel Aviv, and Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem.





At least 15 civilians, including Israelis and foreign workers, have died from missile strikes. Beyond direct hits, fragments from larger Iranian cluster missiles—dispersing warheads miles above ground—have damaged buildings and roads, causing additional fatalities.





Experts explain that neutralising cluster threats demands high-altitude intercepts to incinerate them in the atmosphere. Lower-tier systems fail to prevent fragmentation upon engagement. Iranian drones have posed minimal risk thus far in the conflict.





This event underscores vulnerabilities in even the world's most advanced missile defences, amid an escalating campaign. As the war persists, scrutiny intensifies on supply chains, operational tactics, and international support for Israel's security.





Agencies







