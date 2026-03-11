In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir government has, for the first time, dismissed three daily-wage workers from the Jal Shakti department over alleged terror links. This action marks a departure from past practice, where such terminations were exclusively ordered by the Lieutenant Governor.





The orders, issued by Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner at the Jal Shakti Department, cite communications from the Home Department. They target Liyaqat Ali Bhagwan and Kousar Hussan Bhagwan from Kishtwar, and Showkat Ahmad Zargar from Anantnag district.





Javid Rana, J&K Minister for Jal Shakti, emphasised that the disengagement followed a thorough investigation. He noted that police have filed chargesheets against the trio in terror-related cases, including arms recovery, with material evidence uncovered.





The termination orders invoke the workers' involvement in anti-national and subversive activities. For Liyaqat Ali Bhagwan, a need-based casual labourer posted at Berwar, Kishtwar, the order specifies an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).





Bhagwan faces charges of terrorist acts, conspiracy to commit them, harbouring terrorists, and membership or support of terrorist organisations. The chargesheet under UAPA has been filed post-investigation, with the case now under trial.





Similar allegations apply to Kousar Hussain Bhagwan and Showkat Ahmad Zargar. Both are accused of terrorist acts, conspiracy, and harbouring terrorists, with chargesheets filed and trials ongoing.





This move contrasts sharply with prior terminations. Over the last three years, more than 80 government employees have been sacked by the Lieutenant Governor under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which allows dismissal in the interest of state security without formal inquiry.





Regional parties, including the National Conference (NC), criticised those earlier actions for bypassing due process. The NC had pledged to review the cases of terminated employees upon assuming power.





Minister Rana defended the latest orders as based on a Home Department dossier and due diligence. He told NDTV that the decision prioritises administrative integrity amid J&K's ongoing security challenges.





The incident underscores the elected government's growing role in security-related administrative decisions post the 2024 Assembly elections. It signals alignment with central directives while asserting departmental authority.





Critics may question whether daily-wage workers received adequate procedural safeguards, echoing past concerns. However, the minister's reference to chargesheets and evidence suggests a firmer evidentiary basis than some previous cases.





In Kishtwar and Anantnag—regions with histories of militancy—these dismissals highlight persistent infiltration risks within public payrolls. Arms recovery links point to potential logistics support for terror networks.





This first-of-its-kind departmental action could set a precedent, empowering line ministries to act decisively on intelligence inputs. It reflects J&K's evolving governance under the Union Territory framework.





Broader implications include heightened scrutiny of casual labour hires in sensitive departments. With over 60,000 such workers across J&K services, vetting processes may intensify.





The development arrives amid improved security metrics in J&K, with terror incidents down but hybrid threats rising. Government employment has long been a vector for radicalisation, as seen in past overground worker cases.





Political reactions remain muted so far, unlike the outcry over Lt Governor-led sackings. This may indicate acceptance of evidence-based terminations by the new administration.





As trials proceed, outcomes could validate or challenge the dismissals. For now, the Jal Shakti action reinforces zero tolerance for terror affiliations in public service.





