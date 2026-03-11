



India has successfully facilitated the safe return of approximately 1,000 nationals from Qatar amid escalating tensions in West Asia linked to the Iran conflict. The Indian Embassy in Qatar announced that these passengers travelled back to major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi on Qatar Airways flights on 10 March.





The embassy coordinated closely with Qatar Airways to ensure the smooth facilitation of travel for stranded Indians, particularly those in emergency situations. This effort prioritised humanitarian cases, for which the airline extended special support.





In a detailed post on X, the embassy highlighted that one additional Qatar Airways flight to New Delhi is scheduled for 11 March. Ongoing assistance continues for Indian nationals seeking to exit via the Salwa border into Saudi Arabia, where temporary 96-hour transit visas have been issued.





Notably, India's basketball team, which had become stranded in Qatar due to the deteriorating security environment, managed to return home after transiting through Saudi Arabia on these special flights. This underscores the embassy's proactive role in addressing diverse needs.





The embassy expressed gratitude to both Qatari and Saudi authorities for their cooperation in these evacuation efforts. Qatar Airways also received thanks for prioritising vulnerable passengers on compassionate grounds.





To support those still affected, the embassy's 24/7 control room remains fully operational. Helplines and helpdesks operated by Indian community organisations, including the Indian Community Committee (ICC) and Indian Cultural Brotherhood Forum (ICBF), are likewise active.





This operation reflects India's robust diplomatic machinery at work in a volatile region, where the Iran war has disrupted air travel and heightened risks for expatriates. With thousands of Indians residing or transiting through Qatar, such interventions are critical for safeguarding lives and ensuring repatriation.





The broader context involves airspace closures and border restrictions across West Asia, prompting swift governmental responses. The embassy's measures, including visa facilitations and flight coordination, have enabled a steady flow of returns despite these challenges.





As the situation evolves, Indian missions in the region continue monitoring developments closely. Citizens are advised to register with the embassy and utilise the available helplines for real-time updates and assistance.





Agencies







