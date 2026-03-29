



India has firmly backed Bangladesh's quest for justice over the 1971 genocide perpetrated by Pakistani forces during the Liberation War. On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the horrors of Operation Searchlight, a brutal campaign launched by Pakistan.





This operation involved the systematic and targeted killing of millions of innocent Bangladeshis. It also featured widespread sexual violence against women, acts that scarred a generation.





The atrocities triggered a massive humanitarian crisis. Millions of Bangladeshis fled their homes, seeking refuge across the border in India. Jaiswal remarked that these events shook the conscience of the world. Yet Pakistan persists in denial about its crimes even today. "We support Bangladesh in its desire for justice," Jaiswal stated clearly. His words reflect India's longstanding solidarity with its neighbour on this painful chapter of history.





Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman marked the occasion as Genocide Day on 25 March 1971. He described it as a pre-planned massacre, one of the most disgraceful and brutal days in Bangladesh's history. Rahman paid deepest respects to the martyrs. He highlighted how Pakistani forces opened indiscriminate fire on teachers, intellectuals, and civilians.





The violence struck multiple sites, including Dhaka University, Pilkhana, and Rajarbagh Police Lines. Numerous lives were lost in these targeted assaults. India's support comes amid evolving bilateral ties. Jaiswal noted New Delhi's intent to maintain and strengthen multi-dimensional relations with Dhaka. Last month, during the swearing-in of Bangladesh's new BNP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations. He did so via a letter delivered through Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.





That letter also outlined India's vision for advancing the partnership. Discussions continue on both sides to expand these ties further. This stance by India revives memories of its pivotal role in 1971. Indian intervention helped secure Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan after a nine-month war. The refugee influx strained India's resources but forged deep bonds. Over 10 million Bengalis found shelter in India at the war's peak.





Operation Searchlight began on 25 March 1971 with midnight raids. Pakistani troops aimed to crush Bengali aspirations for autonomy. Estimates of the death toll vary, but credible figures suggest between 3,00,000 and three million Bengalis perished. The International Commission of Jurists labelled it genocide. Sexual violence was rampant, with tens of thousands of women subjected to rape as a weapon of war. Many survivors bore lifelong trauma.





Pakistan's denial persists despite evidence from its own Hamoodur Rahman Commission. That 1974 inquiry exposed military excesses but was suppressed. Bangladesh has pursued justice through tribunals since 2009. Several perpetrators faced trial, though challenges remain. India's vocal backing signals a shared commitment to accountability. It counters narratives that downplay the genocide's scale.





Geopolitically, this aligns with India's focus on regional stability. Strong India-Bangladesh ties counterbalance China's influence in the Bay of Bengal. Trade, connectivity, and defence cooperation have grown. Projects like the Maitri Setu bridge symbolise this progress. Yet historical grievances linger. Bangladesh's Genocide Day observance keeps the memory alive for younger generations.





Jaiswal's comments at the MEA briefing drew wide attention. They underscore India's moral clarity on the issue. Pakistan's response has been muted so far. Official channels have not publicly contested India's position. As Bangladesh marks these anniversaries, calls for international recognition intensify. India amplifies that voice on global forums. This episode highlights enduring Indo-Bangla camaraderie. It stems from shared sacrifices in the fight for liberation.





NDTV







