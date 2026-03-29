



The arrest of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and ex-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has plunged Nepal into fresh political turmoil just weeks after a dramatic electoral shift. Police detained the two leaders on charges of culpable homicide linked to last September’s Gen Z-led protests, which saw 76 people killed and thousands injured.





The arrests followed recommendations from a government-appointed commission that concluded the leaders failed to prevent lethal police firing during the unrest.





Mr. Oli was taken into custody from his residence in Gundu, while Mr. Lekhak was arrested in Bhaktapur. Their detention came a day after Balendra Shah’s Rastriya Swatantra Party assumed power following a landslide victory in the March elections.





The new administration swiftly moved to implement the commission’s report, with Home Minister Sudhan Gurung declaring that no one is above the law and framing the arrests as the beginning of justice rather than an act of revenge.





The move has sparked fierce backlash. Supporters of Mr. Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) clashed with police in Kathmandu, demanding his release. Security was tightened around government complexes as tensions escalated.





Critics have accused the government of vendetta politics, warning that hasty actions could undermine democratic principles. Legal experts stressed that while the commission’s findings carry weight, due process must be respected to avoid political instability.





Mr. Oli, who has undergone two kidney transplants, was admitted to hospital after his arrest. His party denounced the detentions as unconstitutional and vowed to challenge them in Parliament, on the streets, and in court.





The legality of the arrests now hinges on whether the courts validate the warrants issued late Friday night. If approved, police may seek custody for further investigation.





Observers caution that the government’s legitimacy, earned through the ballot, must be balanced with adherence to the rule of law. Analysts argue that the youth-driven demand for accountability and clean governance should be met through transparent legal processes rather than politically charged actions.





The coming days will be critical in determining whether Nepal’s new leadership can navigate this volatile moment without deepening divisions.





ANI







