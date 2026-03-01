



Iranian media outlets, including the Fars news agency, have confirmed the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter in targeted strikes by the United States and Israel.





The announcement came on Sunday, amid reports of contact with sources close to Khamenei's household verifying the "martyrdom" of these family members. Khamenei, who has led Iran since 1989, reportedly has six children, including three daughters, though specifics on the victims remain unclear.





This grim development followed closely on US President Donald Trump's declaration that the 86-year-old Khamenei himself had been killed in a joint military operation launched on Saturday.





Posting on Truth Social, Trump described Khamenei as "one of the most evil people in History" and hailed the strike as justice for Iranians and victims worldwide of Khamenei's "gang of bloodthirsty THUGS." He emphasised that neither Khamenei nor accompanying leaders could mount a defence, framing the action as a pivotal moment for Iranians to reclaim their nation.





Trump further vowed that "heavy and pinpoint bombing" would persist "uninterrupted" throughout the week—or longer if needed—to secure "PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD." His statements signal a bold escalation in long-simmering tensions, rooted in Iran's nuclear ambitions, support for proxy militias like Hezbollah and the Houthis, and repeated threats against Israel.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed the narrative, stating there were "many signs" Khamenei was "no longer alive." In a video address, he claimed Israeli forces had destroyed Khamenei's compound that morning, targeting a figure responsible for global terrorism, domestic oppression, and plots to annihilate Israel over three decades.





Netanyahu listed additional high-profile casualties, including senior Revolutionary Guards commanders, nuclear programme figures, and Khamenei's top advisor Ali Shamkhani, alongside General Mohammad Pakpour, head of the Guards.





Netanyahu urged Iranians to overthrow their regime, promising strikes on "thousands more targets" in the coming days. The Israeli military corroborated the deaths of Shamkhani and Pakpour, underscoring the precision of the operation against Iran's power structure.





Contradictory reports emerged from Iran. While state television appeared to confirm Khamenei's death, agencies like Tasnim and Mehr insisted the Supreme Leader remained "steadfast and firm in commanding the field." A cryptic X post attributed to Khamenei added to the fog of war, leaving room for speculation about his survival or a body double.





The strikes commenced on Saturday, with smoke billowing over Tehran as US and Israeli forces hit key sites. Trump promptly announced "major combat operations" to neutralise "imminent threats," likely referencing Iran's nuclear facilities and missile stockpiles. Iran decried the attacks as unprovoked and illegal, retaliating with missile barrages on Israel and at least seven other nations, including Gulf states hosting US bases such as the UAE and Bahrain.





Eyewitness accounts from Tehran described chaos, with explosions rocking residential areas near government compounds. Social media footage showed debris-strewn streets and emergency responders amid air raid sirens. The operation's scale evokes memories of past US actions, like the 2020 strike on Qasem Soleimani, but dwarfs them in ambition.





Geopolitically, the move risks igniting a broader regional war. Iran's allies, including Russia and China, have condemned the strikes, while Sunni Arab states quietly back the US-Israel axis against Tehran's influence. Oil prices surged over 10% in early trading, reflecting fears of disrupted Strait of Hormuz shipping.





Trump's rhetoric positions the campaign as liberating, but critics warn it could radicalise Iran's hardliners or prompt asymmetric attacks via proxies. Netanyahu's government, facing domestic protests over Gaza, sees this as a strategic win bolstering deterrence.





As bombing continues, the world watches for Iran's next move—be it nuclear escalation, cyber retaliation, or internal upheaval. Khamenei's potential demise, if confirmed, could fracture the Islamic Republic's theocracy, paving the way for reformists or chaos.





Agencies







