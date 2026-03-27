



Retired Major General Shyam Shankar Srivatsava from Madhya Pradesh, who later retired as a Major General in the Indian Army, played a pivotal role in the development of India’s first indigenous ballistic missile, the Prithvi, even as sections of the military establishment initially doubted that the project would succeed, reported Bhaskar English.





The officer, whose service record is closely tied to the early years of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), served as part of the core technical–military interface group that worked directly under Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





His contribution lay less in public‑facing design work and more in translating the scientific vision of the missile into operational requirements that the Army could eventually accept and deploy.





At the time the Prithvi was being conceived in the mid‑1980s, India’s strategic environment was marked by a strong dependence on imported weapon systems and tight international technology controls.





The IGMDP, under Dr Kalam, aimed to break that dependence by developing a family of indigenous missiles, including the Prithvi, Agni, Akash, Trishul and Nag. Within this framework, the Madhya Pradesh‑based officer brought in practical Army experience, helping to define the missile’s range, mobility needs, deployment profiles and survivability under field conditions.





His role was particularly important in bridging the gap between the laboratory‑centric DRDO engineers and the Army’s operational planners, who were used to conventional artillery and imported systems.





The officer has recounted in later interviews that, when the Prithvi project was first floated, many in the Army’s conventional‑arms hierarchy were sceptical about whether an indigenous liquid‑propellant tactical missile could be made reliable enough for frontline service.





Some senior officers reportedly questioned the cost, the technical complexity and the perceived risk of investing in a new class of weapon that had not yet been proven in battle‑like conditions.





The doubts were not unfounded, given that early missile tests in India often ended in failures or partial successes, and the global community closely monitored whether India could sustain such a programme under sanctions and budgetary constraints.





Nevertheless, the MP‑born Major remained part of the close‑knit core team that worked around Dr Kalam, where frequent discussions, reviews and technical troubleshooting sessions were the norm. Kalam’s leadership style, which emphasised participative problem‑solving and flat management within the missile programme, allowed younger officers and engineers from non‑traditional engineering backgrounds to contribute ideas that were taken seriously.





This environment enabled the officer from Madhya Pradesh to push for refinements in the missile’s launch‑platform integration, crew training protocols and maintenance procedures, which later helped the Army to accept the Prithvi as a credible weapon system.





Over time, as successive test firings of the Prithvi demonstrated steadily improving success rates, the Army’s initial reservations began to soften.





The Prithvi‑I, designed as a short‑range surface‑to‑surface missile with a range of roughly 150–250 kilometres, was eventually inducted into the Indian Air Force and later adapted for Army use, becoming part of India’s early‑generation precision‑strike capability.





The officer’s work on the operationalisation of the missile—from drafting technical manuals to advising on deployment locations and logistics—helped ensure that the system moved beyond the test range and into actual military inventories.





In later years, as the Prithvi was gradually supplemented and partly replaced by longer‑range systems such as the Agni‑1 and other ballistic and cruise missiles, the officer’s contribution remained largely in the background, overshadowed by the more visible roles of scientists and project directors.





However, within specialised circles, his name is remembered as one of the key military minds who helped translate Dr Kalam’s “Missile Man” vision into a weapon that the Army could realistically use, even though some had once doubted its prospects.





The story of the MP‑born Major thus illustrates how India’s missile program depended not only on laboratory breakthroughs but also on the quiet determination of officers who bridged science and soldiering.





Bhaskar English







