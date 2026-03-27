



Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has taken a swipe at Washington’s stated objective of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that the waterway was never truly closed to begin with.





His remark, delivered on social media, appeared to mock the United States’ military campaign against Iran, which has been ongoing for several weeks.





Asif’s words carry added weight given Pakistan’s attempt to position itself as a mediator in potential talks between Tehran and Washington, with Islamabad being floated as a possible venue for negotiations.





The timing of his statement is significant. Reports indicate that the US ceasefire proposal includes sanctions relief, restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme, curbs on missile development, and guarantees that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open.





Yet Iran has already clarified that the strait continues to function for “friendly nations” such as India, Pakistan, Iraq, China and Russia, while only the US and Israel face restrictions. This nuance undermines Washington’s narrative that the strait has been entirely blocked, and Asif’s comment highlights the contradiction.





The Strait of Hormuz remains the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, and its partial closure at the outset of the war caused alarm across global energy markets. Tankers struggled to navigate the passage amid heightened military activity, and Iran initially claimed to have shut it down.





However, Tehran later explained that the restrictions were targeted, not universal. This selective closure has allowed key regional players, including India and Pakistan, to continue accessing the strait, thereby softening the impact of the blockade.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reinforced this position by stating that “friendly nations” retain passage rights. His remarks suggest that Iran is using the strait as a geopolitical lever, punishing adversaries while rewarding partners.





For Pakistan, this reprieve is particularly important, as it underscores its relevance in the unfolding crisis and bolsters its claim to act as a neutral facilitator in peace talks.





Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already offered to host negotiations, describing the initiative as a chance to “facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks.” The gesture was amplified by US President Donald Trump, who shared Sharif’s post on his Truth Social platform, though without elaborating on Washington’s stance. This interplay illustrates Pakistan’s delicate balancing act: maintaining ties with both Iran and the US while seeking to elevate its diplomatic profile.





Despite these overtures, Iran has firmly denied engaging in any direct or indirect talks with Washington. Araghchi dismissed reports of negotiations, insisting that relaying messages through intermediaries does not constitute dialogue.





His statement reflects Tehran’s desire to project defiance, even as it quietly manages communications through third parties such as Pakistan.





Meanwhile, the US continues to mobilise forces in the Middle East, signalling that military pressure remains central to its strategy. The insistence on reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of its ceasefire proposal underscores Washington’s concern over energy security and freedom of navigation.





Yet Asif’s mocking tone suggests that Pakistan views this demand as misplaced, given that the strait was never fully closed to begin with.





The episode highlights the complex interplay of military action, diplomacy, and strategic messaging in the Iran–US conflict. Pakistan’s attempt to mediate reflects both its regional ambitions and its pragmatic need to safeguard access to vital trade routes.





Iran’s selective closure of the strait demonstrates its ability to wield economic leverage without alienating all partners. For Washington, the challenge lies in reconciling its military objectives with the realities on the ground, where allies and adversaries alike continue to navigate the strait despite the ongoing war.





Agencies







