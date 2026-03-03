



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has wrapped up a highly successful official visit to India, departing for Australia on Monday after forging landmark agreements that signal a dramatic thaw in bilateral relations.





He received a warm send-off at the airport from Jitin Prasada, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, as well as for Electronics and Information Technology.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared on X that the trip had been productive, marking the end of a mission that delivered concrete results and set India-Canada ties on a robust, forward-looking path.





High-level talks in New Delhi culminated in major pacts on uranium supply and critical minerals, alongside a bold commitment to ramp up annual trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.





This ambition represents a near quadrupling of current trade volumes, which stand at around USD 13 billion, underscoring the economic reset at the heart of the visit.





A standout achievement was the USD 2.6 billion deal for long-term uranium supplies, designed to fuel India's expanding civil nuclear energy program.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the deal's significance, noting it would pave the way for joint work on small modular reactors and advanced nuclear technologies.





The leaders also tackled shared security priorities, with Carney highlighting terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation as pressing threats to global stability that demand close India-Canada collaboration.





Modi voiced deep concern over the West Asia crisis, reaffirming India's preference for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts while prioritising the safety of Indian nationals in the region.





Economic discussions gained added urgency amid Canada's efforts to diversify trade amid tensions with the incoming Trump administration in the United States.





Modi pointed to the USD 100 billion already invested by Canadian pension funds in India as proof of Ottawa's confidence in the country's growth trajectory.





To bolster supply chain resilience, the two sides inked a Memorandum of Understanding on critical minerals, tapping into Canada's rich reserves of rare earth elements essential for high-tech industries.





Carney hailed these steps as the dawn of a "new, prosperous relationship" brimming with generational opportunities for workers and businesses on both sides.





Defence ties received a significant boost too, with agreement to launch an India-Canada defence dialogue focused on maritime domain awareness and enhanced military exchanges.





In education, Modi announced plans for Canadian universities to establish campuses in India, deepening people-to-people connections. This visit caps a deliberate effort to mend fences after strains in 2023, accelerated since Carney's election victory last year.





What began as tentative normalisation has now evolved into what Modi describes as a "next level partnership" infused with fresh energy, trust, and optimism.





The uranium deal, in particular, positions India to accelerate its nuclear ambitions, reducing reliance on traditional suppliers and advancing clean energy goals.





Critical minerals cooperation addresses global vulnerabilities exposed by recent supply disruptions, ensuring stable inputs for electronics, renewables, and defence manufacturing.





The USD 50 billion trade target, if met, could transform bilateral commerce, with sectors like IT, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture poised for explosive growth.





Canadian investors stand to gain from India's manufacturing boom under initiatives like Make in India, while Indian firms eye opportunities in Canada's resource-rich economy.





Defence dialogue holds promise for joint exercises and technology sharing, aligning two middle powers with converging interests in the Indo-Pacific.





Educational exchanges could see thousands of Indian students benefit from world-class Canadian programs without leaving home.





Yet challenges linger, including past diplomatic frictions over issues like the Khalistan movement, though both leaders signalled a clean slate. Carney's pivot to India reflects broader Canadian strategy: fortifying alliances beyond North America amid shifting global trade winds.





Modi's embrace underscores India's multi-alignment approach, balancing ties with the West while pursuing self-reliance. As Mark Carney heads to Australia, the visit's momentum could ripple across the Commonwealth, fostering trilateral synergies in energy and security.





Observers view this as a masterstroke in pragmatic diplomacy, turning geopolitical headwinds into tailwinds for mutual prosperity. The pacts lay groundwork for sustained high-level engagement, with a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement targeted for swift finalisation.





Mark Carney's India sojourn marks not just a transactional win but a strategic realignment, injecting vitality into a relationship long overdue for renewal.





ANI







