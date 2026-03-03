



China has firmly denied reports that it is finalising a deal to supply Iran with CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles, just ahead of joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets. The denial came from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday, 2 March 2026, amid heightened tensions in the region.





Media outlets had claimed the prospective sale would mark one of the most advanced transfers of military hardware from China to Iran in recent years. The CM-302, a supersonic anti-ship missile with speeds exceeding Mach 3 and a range of up to 290 kilometres, could significantly bolster Iran's naval strike capabilities against carrier groups.





Mao Ning dismissed the reports as part of a deliberate disinformation campaign. "The report is not true," she stated. "As a responsible major country, China always abides by its international obligations. China opposes ill-intentioned association and the spread of disinformation, and hopes relevant sides will choose the course of action conducive to de-escalating the tense situation."





The timing of these claims is particularly sensitive. The United States has deployed a flotilla of naval assets, including aircraft carriers, in proximity to Iranian waters to support the ongoing military campaign. Such a missile transfer, if real, could tilt the balance in Iran's favour during naval confrontations.





Chinese official media, meanwhile, reported on Monday that US aircraft had crashed after being struck by Iranian missiles. The origin of those Iranian munitions remains unclear, though speculation persists about potential foreign sourcing, including from Beijing.





Iran remains one of China's largest oil suppliers, fuelling deep economic interdependence. This relationship extends to defence and strategic partnerships, with past collaborations including joint military exercises and technology exchanges, though China has historically been cautious about overt arms sales to avoid Western sanctions.





The CM-302, derived from China's YJ-12 family, features advanced guidance systems, including active radar homing and inertial navigation, making it a formidable threat to surface vessels. Its export variant would represent a leap for Iran, which currently relies on older systems like the Noor and Ghader missiles.





Beijing's denial aligns with its broader policy of restraint in the Middle East. China has positioned itself as a mediator in regional conflicts, brokering deals like the Saudi-Iran rapprochement in 2023, while avoiding direct entanglement in US-led confrontations.





Scepticism surrounds the reports' origins, potentially amplified by Western intelligence circles to justify escalations or pressure China. Iran, facing sanctions, has long sought advanced anti-ship capabilities to deter naval blockades in the Strait of Hormuz.





The US naval presence underscores the stakes: carrier strike groups like those from the Theodore Roosevelt or Abraham Lincoln are vulnerable to saturation attacks from supersonic missiles. A Chinese supply could embolden Tehran's asymmetric warfare doctrine.





Iran's defence ties with China date back decades, including alleged transfers of C-802 missiles used in past conflicts. Recent years have seen quieter cooperation, such as drone technology and ballistic missile components, often routed through proxies.





China's export controls under the Wassenaar Arrangement limit sales of such systems, but enforcement is inconsistent with non-signatories like Iran. Beijing prioritises strategic autonomy, balancing energy security with global non-proliferation commitments.





The disinformation angle raises questions about information warfare. State actors on all sides deploy narratives to shape perceptions, especially as the US-Israeli campaign intensifies Iranian retaliation risks.





For India, watching from afar, this episode highlights China's deepening footprint in the Middle East, potentially complicating New Delhi's own maritime security in the Indian Ocean amid shared concerns over Iranian oil routes.





Ultimately, while unverified, the reports underscore the fragile web of alliances and rivalries fuelling regional volatility. China's denial may hold, but its strategic calculus—tied to oil flows and anti-Western positioning—leaves room for covert support.





