



The ongoing volatility in West Asia has prompted a surge in Indian diplomatic activity, marked by high-level engagements with both Tehran and Washington. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with the Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Tuesday to address the regional conflict.





During the meeting, the Minister expressed his appreciation for the assistance provided to the Indian community residing in Iran, highlighting the importance of diaspora safety during these turbulent times.





The discussions in New Delhi coincided with a significant telephonic exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Their conversation centred on the urgent need for de-escalation and the restoration of peace in the region.





A primary focus of their dialogue was the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime artery for global energy supplies. Both leaders reached a consensus that keeping this corridor open and accessible is a global necessity.





While regional tensions remain high, there are emerging signals of a potential diplomatic breakthrough. US President Donald Trump has reportedly extended a deadline for potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure by five days, citing ongoing "productive" talks.





While Tehran has publicly attributed this pause to its own firm warnings, international reports suggest that the United States has offered specific points for consideration through mediators, which are currently being reviewed by Iranian officials.





Prime Minister Modi, addressing Parliament, underscored India's proactive role as a mediator and stakeholder in the crisis. He confirmed that since the onset of the hostilities, he has maintained consistent communication with heads of state across West Asia, as well as with leadership in the United States and Israel.





This multi-aligned approach is designed to leverage India's diplomatic capital to protect its sovereign interests, particularly in maritime trade and the welfare of its citizens abroad.





The Prime Minister reiterated that India’s strategy remains firmly rooted in dialogue and de-escalation. By maintaining open channels with all parties involved, New Delhi aims to ensure the safe passage of Indian vessels and the continued stability of energy markets.





The safety of the Indian community in the Gulf and Iran remains a top priority, as the government continues to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape of the current standoff.





ANI