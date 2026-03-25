



Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of War for Policy, has emphasised India's pivotal role in fostering a favourable balance of power across the Indo-Pacific. Speaking in New Delhi on 24 March 2026, Colby asserted that both the United States and India thrive in a region where no single power holds sway.

He framed US-India cooperation as a deliberate strategy to bolster India's strengths, thereby sustaining a regional equilibrium beneficial to both nations. Colby expressed profound respect for India as a continental-scale republic with a storied strategic heritage, poised to influence the Indo-Pacific's trajectory profoundly.





Despite divergences in history, geography, and outlook, the two nations unite on a core principle: Asia's future must be shaped by sovereign states charting independent paths. Colby outlined a coherent framework for defence ties, aligned with India's perspective amid sweeping global power shifts.





The Indo-Pacific now stands as the epicentre of global politics, economics, and security, profoundly impacting Indian and American prosperity. No lone nation can uphold stability in such a vast arena; it demands collective efforts from capable states committed to a free and open region.





India's significance arises from its scale, economic promise, strategic geography straddling the Indian Ocean, tradition of autonomy, and robust military. As the world's largest republic, its triumphs hold immense symbolic and political resonance.





The US regards India not just as a partner, but an indispensable one for long-term Asian stability. Colby's remarks echo External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's vision, prioritising national interests, pragmatic diplomacy, and a stable Asian balance.





When the US safeguards American security and India advances its own, their actions mutually reinforce. Flexibility defines the partnership, focusing on high-stakes alignments without demanding total consensus.





Key pillars include converging interests against regional domination and for open trade, transcending superficial harmony. Defence collaboration prioritises tangible capabilities over symbolism, with advancing military coordination, exercises, and intelligence sharing.





The US-India Major Defence Partnership framework, signed by Secretary Hegseth and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in October, underpins this progress. The upcoming Defence Policy Group, co-chaired by Colby and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, will propel it into the new decade.





Priorities encompass interoperability for aligned operations and bolstering India's sovereignty. Targeted areas include long-range precision fires, resilient logistics, maritime domain awareness, anti-submarine warfare, and cutting-edge technologies.





Leveraging America's premier defence industry and India's rising economic and technological prowess opens vast co-production and co-development opportunities. The Defence Framework urges joint efforts to enhance readiness and indigenous capabilities.





The US endorses India's drive for a sovereign defence base, already impressive and bolstered by tech leadership. Commitments draw from last year's Trump-Modi joint statement, urging persistence to surmount regulatory and bureaucratic hurdles.





Strategic candour fortifies ties: honest acknowledgement of past frictions and differing interests enables pragmatic flexibility. As Jaishankar advocates, absent rigid traditions allows tailored partnerships for contemporary challenges.





In this era of geopolitical flux—historically perilous—Colby affirmed US resolve and ascent under President Trump, contrasting with faltering allies. India, as a rising power, merits centrality in Indo-Pacific equilibrium.





A robust India serves not only its populace but Americans too. Success promises an Indo-Pacific of sovereign prosperity, trade, and collaboration, grounded in strength and realism rather than abstractions.





ANI







