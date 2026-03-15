



Nearly 100 crew members from the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Lavan have left Kochi, India, via the local airport, according to sources familiar with the matter. The ship remains docked at Kochi port, with the rest of its crew on board. No official confirmation has come from India's Southern Naval Command.





The departures occurred late on Friday night. The Iranian personnel boarded an aircraft that had arrived from Colombo, Sri Lanka. The flight's final destination remains undisclosed.





IRIS Lavan arrived in Kochi on 4 March 2026, just hours after another Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, was sunk. Iran had requested safe harbour for the vessel on 28 February, citing urgent technical problems. India approved the request on 1 March.





The timing of the docking request coincided with the launch of the US-Israel offensive named "Epic Fury". Iranian authorities emphasised the need for immediate port access. New Delhi's decision may have averted a similar fate for IRIS Lavan.





IRIS Dena, an Iranian naval frigate, was torpedoed by a US submarine in international waters south of Sri Lanka on 4 March. The attack destroyed the vessel and killed at least 87 sailors. It marked one of the deadliest incidents for Iranian naval personnel in recent years.





Search and recovery operations followed the sinking, involving Indian authorities in the surrounding waters. Bodies of 84 Iranian sailors are now being flown home via India. Tehran has strongly condemned the strike, vowing it "will not go unanswered", as stated by Iran's Army chief.





IRIS Lavan had originally come to the region for the International Fleet Review, with around 183 sailors initially staying at naval facilities in Kochi. The partial crew departure raises questions about the vessel's next moves.





The incident underscores rising military tensions in the Indian Ocean region. It highlights concerns over naval operations near South Asia amid broader Middle East conflicts. India's role in providing safe harbour adds a layer of diplomatic complexity.





Kochi port has thus become a focal point in these developments. The remaining crew on IRIS Lavan continues to maintain the ship. Observers await official statements on the vessel's future plans.





Agencies







