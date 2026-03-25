



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held a high-level telephonic conversation on Tuesday to address the volatile situation in West Asia.





The primary focus of the dialogue remained the growing disruptions to global energy security caused by ongoing regional conflicts. Both leaders reviewed the progress of existing initiatives designed to bolster energy cooperation between India and Sri Lanka while simultaneously strengthening regional security frameworks.





In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi characterised the exchange as a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted ties between the two neighbouring nations.





He described India and Sri Lanka as "close and trusted partners" who remain committed to navigating contemporary geopolitical hurdles through collective action. This mutual resolve is seen as a vital step in addressing shared challenges that affect the stability of the Indian Ocean region.





This bilateral outreach followed a strategic dialogue held on Monday between India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Vijitha Herath.





During their discussions, the ministers explored the broader repercussions of the West Asia conflict. Minister Jaishankar reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to its "Neighbourhood First" policy and "Vision MAHASAGAR," which seeks security and growth for all in the maritime region.





The coordination with Colombo was part of a wider diplomatic push by New Delhi, which also included a significant conversation between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump. As the West Asia conflict continues to rattle global markets and maritime safety, the two leaders emphasised the critical importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and accessible. President Trump noted that his administration had already begun "productive" talks with Tehran to signal a potential de-escalation.





Addressing the Indian Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi underscored that New Delhi is leveraging its diplomatic capital to protect its maritime and diaspora interests.





He informed the house that he has maintained continuous contact with heads of state across the Gulf, as well as with Iran, Israel, and the United States.





The Prime Minister highlighted that India’s proactive diplomacy is aimed at ensuring the safe passage of ships even amidst a war situation, advocating for dialogue as the only sustainable solution.





ANI







