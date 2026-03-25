



On 25 March 2026, Bangladesh observed Genocide Day, a solemn commemoration of the brutal atrocities committed by Pakistani forces on this date in 1971. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman extended his heartfelt condolences, paying tribute to the martyrs who fell victim to one of history's most heinous massacres.





Rahman highlighted the infamous Operation Searchlight, launched by the Pakistani military on the night of 25 March 1971. This pre-planned assault targeted unarmed civilians, intellectuals, and students across Dhaka and other key locations, marking the beginning of a nine-month Liberation War that birthed the nation of Bangladesh.





In a poignant post on X, Rahman described the events as a "disgraceful and brutal" chapter in Bangladesh's history. He recounted how Pakistani occupation forces indiscriminately fired upon teachers and innocents at sites including Dhaka University, Pilkhana, and Rajarbagh Police Lines, resulting in countless deaths.





The Prime Minister emphasised that the genocide was no spontaneous act but a meticulously organised killing spree. He noted that the failure to mount immediate resistance raises enduring questions about the political leadership's role at the time, inviting further historical scrutiny.





Despite the initial shock, sparks of defiance emerged swiftly. Rahman pointed to the 8th East Bengal Regiment in Chattogram, which declared "We Revolt" and initiated armed resistance that very night. This bold stand ignited the full-scale Liberation War, culminating in Bangladesh's independence on 16 December 1971.





Rahman urged the nation to honour the martyrs' sacrifices by embedding the Liberation War's ideals—equality, human dignity, and social justice—into state and society. He stressed the importance of educating present and future generations about the 25 March genocide to preserve the value of hard-won independence.





Looking ahead, the Prime Minister called for collective efforts to forge a just, developed, prosperous, self-reliant, and democratic Bangladesh. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and extended best wishes to all programmes marking the day.





The observance gained international resonance this year. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a key human rights body combating religious discrimination, welcomed a significant US congressional resolution. Introduced on 20 March 2026 by Congressman Greg Landsman in the 119th Congress's second session, it seeks formal recognition of the 1971 genocide.





This resolution underscores growing global acknowledgment of the estimated three million Bengalis killed, millions displaced, and widespread atrocities, including targeted violence against Hindus and other minorities during the war. It aligns with Bangladesh's long-standing efforts to document and memorialise these events.





Genocide Day itself was formally recognised by Bangladesh's parliament in 2015, fixing 25 March as a national mourning day. Observances typically include black flag hoisting, prayers, seminars, and cultural programmes, with public holidays and media blackouts on entertainment to reflect the gravity of the occasion.





Operation Searchlight's ferocity was evident in its strategic targets: dormitories at Dhaka University were raided, with students and faculty executed en masse. Eyewitness accounts from survivors describe machine-gun fire, bayoneting, and arson that razed neighbourhoods in a bid to crush Bengali nationalism.





The Pakistani army, bolstered by local collaborators, aimed to neutralise Awami League leadership and suppress demands for autonomy. Yet, the operation backfired, galvanising widespread resistance from Mukti Bahini guerrillas, who later received Indian support, leading to Pakistan's surrender.





Historians estimate the overall war death toll at between 300,000 and three million, with the 25 March pogrom accounting for thousands in its first hours alone. Mass graves unearthed post-war, such as at Rayerbazar, stand as grim testaments to the scale of the horror.





Rahman's address also subtly critiques past leadership lapses, echoing ongoing debates in Bangladesh about accountability. While Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, was arrested that night, questions persist over why civilian and military defences were not better prepared.





In the geopolitical context, Pakistan has historically downplayed or denied the genocide label, framing it as a counter-insurgency. However, international bodies like the International Crimes Tribunal have convicted several perpetrators, reinforcing Bangladesh's narrative.





The US resolution's timing, amid strained India-Pakistan relations and Bangladesh's balancing act in South Asian geopolitics, could bolster diplomatic efforts for justice. It follows similar recognitions in parts of Europe and Canada, pressuring Pakistan to confront its past.





Civil society groups in Bangladesh used Genocide Day 2026 to renew calls for a UN investigation into 1971 atrocities. Exhibitions of wartime photographs and survivor testimonies drew crowds in Dhaka, reinforcing communal memory.





Rahman's vision for a "self-reliant" Bangladesh resonates with current indigenous defence initiatives, drawing parallels between 1971's fight for sovereignty and modern aspirations for strategic autonomy in a volatile region.





As Bangladesh marks 55 years since that fateful night, Genocide Day serves not just as remembrance but as a clarion call for vigilance against oppression. The Prime Minister's words encapsulate a nation's resolve to build on its martyrs' legacy.





ANI







