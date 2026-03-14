

Bangalore-based NewSpace Research & Technologies has marked a significant milestone in India's defence innovation by successfully flight testing its Sheshnag-20 loitering munition.

This canister-launched system, unveiled at the World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh, represents a leap forward for tactical precision strikes. The achievement underscores the rising prowess of India's private sector in unmanned aerial systems.





The Sheshnag-20 is an electrically powered fixed-wing platform, designed for seamless integration into ground or vehicle-based operations. With a compact wingspan of two metres and a maximum take-off weight of 20 kilograms, it balances portability with potent capability. Its five-kilogram payload capacity enables versatile mission profiles, from surveillance to lethal engagement.





Key performance metrics highlight its operational edge. The munition boasts an endurance of approximately one hour and a range of 30 kilometres, allowing rapid transit to target areas. It achieves speeds up to 150 kilometres per hour and operates at altitudes reaching 6,000 metres above mean sea level. These attributes support extended loiter times for target identification before strike execution.





The cannisterised design simplifies logistics, enhancing storage, handling, and deployment across diverse terrains. Powered by batteries and a brushless DC motor, it delivers a low acoustic signature for covert missions. This configuration aligns with modern demands for manpower-efficient, adaptable unmanned solutions.





NewSpace's success builds on its prior advancements, such as the Sheshnag-150, a longer-range variant with over 1,000 km reach and 25-40 kg payloads. Initial trials of the Sheshnag-150 in Karnataka demonstrated precision strikes with a five-metre Circular Error Probable. These efforts position NewSpace as a key player in India's push for indigenous defence manufacturing.





Loitering munitions like the Sheshnag-20 address critical gaps in tactical warfare. They offer responsiveness beyond traditional munitions, combining intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance with precision strike options. In contested environments, their small size and low detectability provide advantages over larger UAVs.





India's defence ecosystem benefits immensely from such innovations. Start-Ups like NewSpace, rooted in Bangalore's aerospace hub, accelerate self-reliance under initiatives like Make in India. The flight test validates domestic engineering in aerostructures, autonomy, and mission systems.





Potential applications span infantry support to armoured operations. The Sheshnag-20 could neutralise high-value targets such as command posts or armoured vehicles with minimal risk to personnel. Its recoverable design in abort scenarios further enhances cost-effectiveness through reusability.





Global interest in loitering munitions has surged, as seen in conflicts like Russia-Ukraine, where systems like the Lancet have proven decisive. NewSpace's entry at international forums signals India's intent to export such technologies. This bolsters strategic partnerships and economic gains for the sector.





Challenges remain in scaling production and integrating advanced seekers for day-night operations. Yet, the Sheshnag-20's debut flight test instils confidence in NewSpace's trajectory. Future iterations may incorporate swarming capabilities, akin to the Sheshnag-150's collaborative features.





For the Indian armed forces, this development enhances battlefield shaping. It complements existing assets like the Nagastra series and imported systems such as Elbit's SkyStriker. Procurement pathways could expedite induction via emergency routes, mirroring recent trends.





NewSpace Research & Technologies exemplifies deep-tech entrepreneurship. From developmental trials to global showcases, its portfolio advances autonomous warfare. The Sheshnag-20 flight test not only proves technical maturity but also inspires a new generation of defence innovators in India.





As geopolitical tensions persist in South Asia, such indigenous capabilities fortify deterrence. The system's precision and range deter aggression while enabling proactive engagements. Bengaluru's role as India's defence R&D epicentre is further cemented by this triumph.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







