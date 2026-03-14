



An LPG tanker bound for India has successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the US-Iran war. Sources confirm the vessel crossed the strait this afternoon without incident, marking a rare passage since Iran imposed a blockade over two weeks ago. Another tanker is expected to follow shortly, signalling potential continuity in vital energy supplies.





This development aligns with a statement from Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali. Speaking today, he assured safe passage for vessels destined for India, emphasising the longstanding friendship between Tehran and New Delhi. "Iran and India are friends. We have common interests and a common fate," Fathali remarked, underscoring mutual support amid regional strife.





The ambassador highlighted shared suffering and reciprocity. "The suffering of the people of India is our suffering and vice versa," he said. He noted India's assistance to Iran and pledged reciprocal aid, framing it as a matter of common destiny. This diplomatic gesture comes as global energy markets reel from the conflict.





India relies heavily on imported natural gas, sourcing 50 per cent of its needs from international markets. Qatar supplies 20 per cent of this volume, but production at QatarEnergy—the world's largest gas exporter—has halted following Iranian missile strikes on its facilities. The disruption has rippled across Asia, straining supplies and prompting urgent measures in India.





In response, the Ministry of Petroleum has issued new guidelines prioritising natural gas allocation across four key sectors. These regulations aim to mitigate shortages by rationing usage in industry, power generation, fertiliser production, and residential cooking. The move reflects India's proactive stance amid the crisis.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint, its 50 km width and shallow 60-metre depths making it susceptible to military closure. Large oil tankers have been stranded since the blockade began, exacerbating global energy volatility. Yet, India's position appears relatively secure, with over 70 per cent of its crude imports now rerouted via alternative paths.





Government officials presented an optimistic outlook yesterday. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, described the crude supply situation as "normal." As the world's fourth-largest refiner, India benefits from substantial domestic refining capacity, which cushions product availability for consumers.





LPG production has surged by 28 per cent to counter demand spikes from panic-buying. Cylinder bookings have risen sharply, but officials insist no crisis exists. They urged the public to avoid hoarding, assuring ample stocks through ramped-up output and strategic reserves.





The conflict's roots trace back to the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israeli strikes. Iran retaliated by targeting US and Israeli assets across Gulf states and Israel itself. This escalation has disrupted the waterway, rattled energy markets, and threatened global economic stability.





For India, a nation balancing energy security with diplomatic ties to both Iran and the West, the tanker's passage offers temporary relief. It underscores Tehran's selective approach to the blockade, prioritising allies. However, sustained access remains uncertain as hostilities persist.





Alternative supply chains are proving resilient. India's diversification efforts—boosting imports from Russia, the US, and Africa—have minimised Hormuz dependency. Refineries operate near capacity, ensuring fuel for transport, power, and households.





Prolonged war could inflate global prices, strain India's import bill, and disrupt downstream industries. Fertiliser production, vital for agriculture, faces risks from gas shortages. The government monitors stocks closely, preparing contingency plans.





Diplomatically, India's neutral stance positions it well. Ties with Iran facilitate energy flows, while partnerships with Gulf states and the US secure alternatives. Ambassador Fathali's comments reinforce this bilateral goodwill, potentially paving the way for more exemptions.





In the broader context, the crisis highlights vulnerabilities in global chokepoints. Nations like India are accelerating energy transitions—towards renewables and domestic LNG—to reduce such risks. For now, the safe crossing of the LPG tanker stands as a beacon of pragmatism amid chaos.





Agencies







