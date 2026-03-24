



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the November 2025 Red Fort car blast with coordinated raids across Kashmir. On Monday, searches were conducted at nine different locations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Kulgam districts.





These operations targeted premises linked to individuals already arrested in connection with the terror module suspected of orchestrating the attack.





Officials confirmed that the raids were part of a wider effort to dismantle networks associated with the blast, which claimed 11 lives and left 32 others injured in a crowded area near Delhi’s historic Red Fort.





Among the locations searched was the residence of Dr Bilal Naseer Malla in Rafiabad, Baramulla, who had been taken into custody earlier. Another search was carried out in Langate, Kupwara, while additional operations unfolded in Nowgam, Srinagar, and parts of Kulgam district.





The NIA has so far apprehended 11 individuals, including several medical professionals, in connection with the case. Investigators believe these arrests have helped expose the contours of the terror module. The prime accused, Dr Umer Un Nabi, was killed in the explosion itself, which investigators say was triggered by an explosives-laden vehicle deliberately placed in a busy area.





The raids underscore the agency’s determination to trace every link in the chain of responsibility, with officials emphasising that the searches are aimed at gathering further evidence and preventing any resurgence of such networks. The investigation remains ongoing, with the NIA expected to continue its operations in the coming weeks as it pieces together the broader conspiracy behind the attack.





UNI







