



The Indian government has earmarked ₹20,000 crore under the Nuclear Energy Mission, unveiled in the Union Budget 2025–26, to advance the research, design, development, and deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), according to GOI's Press Information Bureau press release.





This substantial funding underscores New Delhi's commitment to bolstering nuclear capabilities amid growing energy demands.





Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, shared these details in the Rajya Sabha. He highlighted that the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is spearheading the development of three indigenous SMR technologies.





These innovations include the 220 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200), the 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55), and a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor with up to 5 MWth capacity, tailored for hydrogen generation.





Lead units for these reactors will be established at DAE sites to demonstrate the technologies in real-world conditions. This approach allows for testing and refinement before wider rollout.





The BSMR-200 and SMR-55 projects have secured in-principle approval. Meanwhile, the proposal for administrative and financial sanction for the BSMR-200 has been cleared by the Atomic Energy Commission and is now headed to the Union Cabinet.





For the high-temperature gas-cooled reactor, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) stands ready. Siting consent and terms of reference for environmental clearance have also been obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.





India has already mastered several critical technologies for SMR deployment domestically. A standout achievement is the Advanced Purified Reactor Vessel Alloy (ApuRVA), developed for reactor pressure vessels in partnership with Indian industry.





The control rod drive mechanism has been engineered in-house, showcasing self-reliance. Most equipment for these reactors aligns with the manufacturing prowess of Indian firms, bolstered by technical expertise from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).





The BSMR is a collaborative effort between BARC and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Construction is projected to span 60 to 72 months post-approval, positioning it as a cornerstone of future nuclear infrastructure.





This initiative forms part of a broader roadmap to attain 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2047. India's current installed capacity hovers at 8.78 GW, excluding the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-I.





Ongoing projects are set to elevate this to approximately 22 GW by 2031–32. From 2032 onwards, NPCIL aims to contribute another 32 GW via indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors and Light Water Reactors, pushing the total to around 54 GW.





The remaining 46 GW will emerge through diverse models involving public sector enterprises, state governments, private players, and joint ventures. This multi-stakeholder strategy leverages various technologies to accelerate growth.





SMRs offer distinct advantages over traditional large reactors, including modular construction for faster deployment and scalability. Their smaller footprint suits remote or industrial sites, aligning with India's decentralised energy needs.





The focus on hydrogen generation via high-temperature reactors signals integration with green hydrogen ambitions. This could revolutionise sectors like steelmaking and transport, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.





Indigenous development mitigates supply chain risks and curbs import dependence, a key tenet of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Collaborations with domestic industry also spur job creation and technological know-how.





US, China, and Russia lead SMR advancements, but India's thrust positions it as an emerging player. Export potential for BSMR technology could boost defence and energy diplomacy.





The ₹20,000 crore allocation reflects strategic foresight amid climate goals and energy security imperatives. By 2047, this could transform India into a nuclear powerhouse, powering sustainable development.





PIB







