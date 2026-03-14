



India's latest indigenous stealth frigate, INS Taragiri, is set to bolster the Indian Navy's capabilities with its commissioning scheduled for the first week of April 2026.





The ceremony will take place along the eastern seaboard in Visakhapatnam, presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This induction, originally anticipated in March, faced a slight delay but marks a significant milestone in the nation's naval modernisation drive.





INS Taragiri represents the fourth vessel in the Nilgiri-class under Project 17A, a program renowned for producing some of India's most advanced warships. The lead ship, INS Nilgiri, entered service in January 2025 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





This was followed by INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in August 2025. Together, these frigates now form the core of the Eastern Fleet's surface combatants, enhancing operational readiness in the region.





The fifth frigate, INS Mahendragiri, is slated to join the fleet later in 2026, completing the initial batch of this class. Project 17A frigates displace over 6,700 tonnes, surpassing the dimensions of the earlier Shivalik-class vessels. They boast at least 75 per cent indigenous content, underscoring India's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





These warships employ integrated modular construction techniques, which streamline building processes and improve structural integrity. Their sleeker hull designs, enclosed mooring decks, reduced infrared signatures, and meticulously engineered deck rails minimise radar and thermal detectability. Such stealth features enable the crew to operate securely while rendering the ships elusive to enemy sensors in combat scenarios.





Armed with a potent array of weaponry, INS Taragiri and its sisters carry the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile for precision strikes against surface targets. The Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missile system provides robust air defence capabilities. Additionally, 76 mm naval guns, produced under licence, and advanced torpedoes equip the frigates for anti-subsurface warfare.





Each vessel accommodates approximately 225 personnel and supports shipborne helicopters for surveillance, reconnaissance, and anti-submarine missions. The integration of the Hull Mounted Sonar Advanced - Next Generation (HUMSA-NG), developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), enhances submarine detection and underwater threat identification.





Electronic warfare suites further fortify these frigates. Indigenous systems such as Ajanta and Shakti detect hostile emissions and deploy jamming countermeasures, significantly lowering the risk of detection or targeting by adversaries. These capabilities position the P-17A class as versatile multi-role platforms.





Beyond INS Taragiri, the Indian Navy anticipates a flurry of inductions in 2026. Three additional Arnala-class anti-submarine corvettes are expected, alongside a large survey vessel and the deep-submergence rescue ship INS Nipun. These additions will bring the total to 15 new ships from ongoing programmes, substantially augmenting maritime strength.





This expansion aligns with India's broader strategic imperatives in the Indian Ocean Region, where growing naval presence counters regional challenges. The emphasis on indigenous content not only reduces import dependency but also fosters technological sovereignty through partnerships with entities like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers.





The timely commissioning of INS Taragiri reaffirms the success of Project 17A, blending cutting-edge stealth, firepower, and sensor fusion. As the Eastern Fleet gains these assets, India's blue-water navy edges closer to its goal of projecting power across vital sea lanes.





Agencies







