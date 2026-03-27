



India's celestial ambitions have entered a definitive new phase as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) formalises the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS).





This landmark initiative represents a significant leap from the short-term orbital stays planned for the Gaganyaan mission to a permanent, sustained human presence in Low Earth Orbit. The project has already cleared a crucial hurdle, with its overall configuration undergoing a successful review by a dedicated national-level committee, effectively green-lighting the engineering roadmap for the coming decade.





The vision for the BAS is one of modular complexity, eventually consisting of five interconnected units that will serve as a hub for international and domestic research. The first step in this grand architectural plan is the development of the BAS-01 module.





Approved by the Union Cabinet in late 2024, this initial segment serves as the foundational stone for the entire station. Currently, various ISRO centres are immersed in the intricate work of system engineering and the development of essential subsystem technologies required to sustain life and operations in the vacuum of space.





Financially, the government has earmarked a specific investment for this inaugural phase. The development and launch of the BAS-01 module are estimated to cost approximately ₹1,763 Crores. This budget is designed to cover a four-year window from 2025 to 2028, culminating in a target launch date within that period.





This allocation is a strategic component of the expanded Gaganyaan programme, reflecting a commitment to building indigenous infrastructure rather than relying solely on international partnerships.





In a move to bolster the domestic aerospace ecosystem, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has proactively invited Indian private industries to participate in the construction of the module’s structural components.





By issuing an Expression of Interest, ISRO is pivoting toward a more collaborative model that leverages the manufacturing prowess of the private sector. This public-private synergy is expected to accelerate the timeline and foster a robust industrial base capable of supporting future deep-space missions.





Technologically, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station is being designed to compete with the world's most advanced orbital platforms. It will eventually be equipped with sophisticated rendezvous and docking systems, allowing for the seamless transfer of crew and cargo.





Beyond simple habitation, the station will feature robotic arms for external operations, in-orbit refuelling capabilities to extend the life of visiting spacecraft, and dedicated crew quarters designed for long-term comfort and safety.





The station's primary purpose is to serve as a microgravity laboratory. Inside its pressurised modules, scientists will utilise specialised racks to conduct experiments that are impossible on Earth. The research agenda is broad, spanning life sciences and pharmaceuticals to material sciences and advanced manufacturing.





By studying how biological and chemical processes behave in orbit, India aims to unlock breakthroughs that could have direct applications in medicine and industrial efficiency back on the ground.





Looking toward the horizon, the full assembly of the five-module station is projected for completion by 2035. This long-term timeline allows for the incremental testing of each unit, ensuring that the final structure is resilient and technologically current.





Once fully operational, the BAS will join a very exclusive list of independent space stations, providing India with a sovereign platform for scientific exploration and burgeoning commercial opportunities in the space economy.





This project signals a coming of age for the Indian space programme. By transitioning from a nation that launches satellites to one that builds and maintains its own orbital outpost, India is asserting its role as a major space power.





The Bharatiya Antariksh Station will not only reduce dependence on foreign space agencies but will also serve as a training ground and a stepping stone for future lunar and planetary exploration missions.





Agencies







