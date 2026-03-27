



European Union and India have taken a significant step forward in their aviation partnership by signing a Working Arrangement between the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).





This agreement, concluded in New Delhi on 23 March 2026, focuses on industrial aviation production and aligns with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. It will enable the assembly of Airbus Helicopters H125/AS350 aircraft in Karnataka under EU standards, strengthening India’s role in global aviation manufacturing.





The arrangement builds on commitments made during the EU-India Summit in January 2026, where civil aviation safety was identified as a priority area. It reflects the shared ambition of both partners to accelerate cooperation under the Strategic Joint Agenda, ensuring that safety and sustainability remain central to aviation growth. By harmonising regulatory frameworks, the EU and India aim to enhance industrial collaboration and improve the resilience of the aviation sector.





The signing was followed by a workshop held from 24 to 26 March in New Delhi under the EU–South Asia Aviation Partnership Project. This event brought together regulators, airlines, and industry representatives from across the region.





Organised by EASA in close cooperation with DGCA and supported by European aircraft manufacturer ATR, the workshop focused on practical collaboration and operational experience-sharing. Discussions addressed everyday flight operations and regional challenges, underlining the importance of dialogue between regulators and operators in improving safety and efficiency.





The initiative also highlights the EU’s broader commitment to working with South Asian partners to promote high standards of aviation safety and regulatory cooperation. By supporting sustainable development in the sector, the EU and India are reinforcing their shared vision of safe, resilient, and environmentally responsible air transport. This cooperation is expected to deliver long-term benefits for both regions, enhancing connectivity and industrial competitiveness.





The EU-India partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to a rules-based global order, effective multilateralism, and sustainable development. Since becoming strategic partners in 2004, the relationship has expanded across trade, technology, and security.





With over 50 sectoral dialogues and frameworks such as the EU-India Trade and Technology Council and the Global Gateway Strategy, both sides are working to implement initiatives at scale and speed. The aviation safety arrangement is a tangible example of this partnership in action, combining industrial cooperation with strategic alignment.





EU Official News Release







