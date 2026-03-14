



Pakistan witnessed widespread Al-Quds Day rallies on Friday, with massive gatherings in Islamabad, Karachi, and other cities condemning what participants described as oppression in Gaza.





In Islamabad, a prominent Youm-e-Quds rally drew large crowds voicing strong support for the Palestinian cause amid chants against Israel and the United States of America.





Political and religious leaders joined ordinary citizens, highlighting the occasion’s significance on the final Friday of Ramadan. One participant, Zahir Shah, stressed the importance of resisting global powers and speaking out against oppression, sending a clear message to America and Israel.





Similar demonstrations unfolded across Karachi and Sindh. In Karachi, a substantial turnout including women and children assembled on MA Jinnah Road under tight security. The march, led by the Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), proceeded from the Numaish intersection to Tibet Centre.





At the destination, speakers such as Ameen Shirazi, Hasan Zafar Naqvi, Nazar Abbas Taqvi, and Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah addressed the gathering. Other notable figures included Mairaj ul Huda Siddiqi from Jamaat-i-Islami and Firdous Shamim Naqvi of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.





Protesters called for a decisive response from the Muslim world to aid Gaza’s residents immediately. They rejected any normalization of ties with Israel by certain Islamic nations, warning of dire consequences.





This year’s rallies carried exceptional intensity, fuelled by escalating Middle East tensions. Emotions ran high following reported US and Israeli actions against Iran, including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Demonstrators displayed banners and portraits honouring the late leader and his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei.





Crowds condemned what they termed Zionist atrocities in Gaza and broader Palestinian territories. Ameen Shirazi labelled Israel an illegitimate colonial project and urged the international community to initiate proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).





He criticized the silence of global powers and Muslim nations on the crisis. The Palestine Foundation enhanced the protest with a pictorial exhibition showcasing Palestinian suffering and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Sabir Abu Maryam of the Foundation lambasted human rights organisations for their silence on the Zionist regime and its allies.





The movement’s reach extended to cities like Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, and other district headquarters. In Hyderabad, the Shia Ulema Council (SUC) organised a march to the local press club.





Sukkur hosted a grand rally spearheaded by the Al-Quds Committee of Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM). Protests in Badin focused on alleged attacks against Iran, while those in Khairpur and Jacobabad reaffirmed backing for Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.





ANI







