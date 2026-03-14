



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed the tragic loss of five Indian lives in the escalating West Asia conflict, with one national still missing.





Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary for the Gulf division, shared this update during an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi on Saturday. Indian missions in the region remain operational around the clock, providing continuous assistance to affected citizens.





Mahajan specified that the missions in Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are coordinating closely with local authorities. Efforts focus on locating the missing Indian and expediting the repatriation of the deceased's mortal remains once formalities are complete. This underscores India's prioritisation of its nationals' safety amid the chaos.





Support extends to seafarers navigating perilous waters, with the MEA collaborating seamlessly with the Ministry of Ports and Shipping. For Indians in Bahrain and Kuwait—where direct flights have halted—visa extensions and transit options via Saudi Arabia are being facilitated to enable safe returns home.





A particularly grim incident unfolded in Oman's Sohar city, where an attack claimed two Indian lives and injured ten others. Fortunately, none of the wounded sustained serious injuries. The Indian embassy in Oman is on the ground, liaising with authorities, local firms, hospitals, and families to ensure comprehensive aid and swift repatriation of the remains.





In Iraq's Basra, the Safesea Vishnu crew evacuation highlights ongoing maritime perils. Fifteen Indian crew members, safely rescued, are now housed in a hotel. Diplomatic teams are working tirelessly for their prompt return, alongside arrangements for repatriating another Indian national's remains from the incident.





From the shipping front, Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha noted positive progress. Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz. Carrying approximately 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG, they are en route to India, averting potential shortages in domestic energy supplies.





These events stem from a rapidly deteriorating security landscape in West Asia and the Gulf. The conflict ignited on 28 February following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's swift retaliation targeted Israeli and US assets across Gulf states, severely disrupting vital shipping lanes and rattling global energy markets.





Now in its 14th day, the war persists with relentless exchanges of fire. Iran has issued threats to close the Strait of Hormuz entirely—a chokepoint through which one-fifth of the world's oil flows. Such a move would spike energy prices worldwide and exacerbate inflationary pressures on import-dependent economies like India's.





For India, with over nine million nationals in the Gulf, the human toll compounds economic vulnerabilities. Remittances from the region, vital to India's forex reserves, face interruption as expatriates grapple with flight cancellations and border restrictions. The loss of lives in Oman and Iraq serves as a stark reminder of these expatriates' frontline exposure.





Energy security hangs in the balance too. India's heavy reliance on Gulf LNG and crude imports—accounting for nearly 60 per cent of its needs—amplifies the stakes. The safe passage of Shivalik and Nanda Devi offers temporary relief, but prolonged disruptions could force costlier sourcing from distant suppliers, fuelling domestic inflation.





Geopolitically, India treads a delicate path. Longstanding ties with Iran, including the Chabahar port project, clash with deepening strategic partnerships with the US, Israel, and Sunni Gulf states. New Delhi's response emphasises de-escalation, humanitarian aid, and multilateral diplomacy to safeguard its interests without alienating key players.





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced grave concerns on Thursday, labelling the crisis a profound threat to global peace. His warning aligns with fears of wider escalation, potentially drawing in regional powers like Saudi Arabia and drawing parallels to past oil shocks that reshaped economies.





As hostilities grind on, India's diplomatic machinery demonstrates resilience. Round-the-clock mission support, inter-ministerial coordination, and targeted evacuations reflect a robust crisis response framework honed from prior conflicts. Yet, the missing national and unresolved repatriations highlight the challenges ahead.





The conflict's ripple effects extend to global markets, with Brent crude prices surging past $100 per barrel amid Hormuz closure fears. For India, this threatens fiscal stability, with subsidised fuel and fertiliser costs straining budgets already stretched by post-pandemic recovery efforts.





Sustained vigilance is essential. India may ramp up strategic petroleum reserves and diversify import routes, while urging restraint through forums like the UN and G20. The human cost—five lives lost, one unaccounted for—demands not just immediate aid, but a push for lasting regional stability.





ANI







