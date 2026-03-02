



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ambitious plans for India and Canada to achieve USD 50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. Speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark J Carney in New Delhi on 2 March 2026, Modi described this target as a key step in elevating their partnership to the next level.





The leaders committed to finalising a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) in the near future. Modi emphasised that this accord would unlock fresh investment and employment opportunities across both nations, building on existing momentum in economic ties.





Canadian pension funds have already channelled USD 100 billion into India, a stark indicator of confidence in the country's growth trajectory. Modi highlighted this investment as a cornerstone of mutual trust, with further business engagements planned later that day to shape a detailed roadmap for cooperation.





Modi praised Carney's visit as a pivotal milestone, recalling their cordial discussions at the G7 summit in Canada the previous year. He commended Carney's influence in central banking for both countries, crediting him with injecting new energy, trust, and positivity into bilateral relations.





The two nations share a profound commitment to democratic values and cultural diversity, Modi noted. Their joint vision for humanity's well-being drives progress across multiple domains, from trade to strategic partnerships.





Several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in the leaders' presence, formalising commitments in areas likely spanning trade, investment, and technology. These pacts underscore the visit's tangible outcomes.





The bilateral talks unfolded at Hyderabad House earlier that day, following Carney's arrival in New Delhi from Mumbai. Carney's official visit, at Modi's invitation, began on 27 February 2026—his first as Canadian Prime Minister—and concluded with his departure from the capital that evening.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Carney earlier, lauding his dedication to forging a forward-looking partnership. Jaishankar's engagement signalled high-level alignment within India's diplomatic apparatus.





This visit arrives amid a delicate phase of normalising India-Canada relations, strained in recent years by diplomatic tensions over issues like the Khalistan movement and allegations of foreign interference. Carney's tour, blending economic diplomacy with strategic dialogue, marks a deliberate pivot towards reconciliation.





From Mumbai's commercial hubs to New Delhi's policy corridors, Carney's itinerary highlighted economic priorities. Discussions likely touched on sectors such as clean energy, critical minerals, and digital trade—fields where Canadian expertise aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance.





Canada's role as a G7 member offers India access to advanced technologies and sustainable finance, while India's burgeoning market appeals to Canadian exporters in agriculture, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals. The USD 50 billion trade goal, from a current base of around USD 10 billion annually, demands accelerated tariff reductions and supply chain integration via the impending CEPA.





Modi's reference to business community input reflects a pragmatic approach, incorporating private sector insights to navigate hurdles like non-tariff barriers and regulatory alignment. Canadian pension funds' investments, particularly in infrastructure and renewables, exemplify this synergy.





Carney, a former Bank of England and Bank of Canada governor, brings financial acumen to the table. His leadership has steered Canada towards climate-focused policies, potentially aligning with India's green hydrogen and net-zero ambitions by 2070.





Geopolitically, the partnership countersbalance influences in the Indo-Pacific, with shared interests in countering China's assertiveness. Defence and critical technology ties, though nascent, could expand under the new framework.





Challenges persist, including past extradition disputes and diaspora sensitivities. Yet, this summit signals maturity, prioritising economics over friction.





As Carney departs, the onus falls on negotiators to expedite the CEPA. Achieving USD 50 billion by 2030 would not only boost GDP contributions but also cement a resilient alliance amid global uncertainties.





