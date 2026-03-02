



Iran has accused the United States and Israel of launching airstrikes on its Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, a cornerstone of Tehran's atomic program. The claim emerged on Monday, 2 March 2026, amid heightened tensions in the region.





Iran's Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Reza Najafi, levelled the allegations during a press briefing, describing the purported attacks as "unlawful, criminal, and brutal."





Najafi asserted that the strikes occurred "yesterday," targeting Iran's "peaceful safeguarded nuclear facilities." He specifically identified Natanz, Iran's primary uranium enrichment site, which falls under IAEA oversight. The diplomat vehemently denied Western accusations that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons, labelling them a "big lie" designed to justify aggression.





Natanz holds strategic importance in Iran's nuclear ambitions, housing thousands of centrifuges for uranium enrichment. The facility has long been a flashpoint, with Israel viewing it as central to potential weapons development. Previous sabotage efforts, including cyberattacks like Stuxnet in 2010 and physical strikes, have repeatedly disrupted operations there.





Satellite image of Isfahan enrichment facility in Iran after being hit by Israeli airstrikes





This is not the first time Natanz has been in the crosshairs. During the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict in June last year, the site suffered damage from US airstrikes amid spiralling hostilities. Those attacks marked a rare direct US involvement, escalating fears of broader confrontation.





Iran's latest accusation comes at a sensitive juncture. IAEA reports have repeatedly flagged undeclared nuclear materials and restricted access at Iranian sites, fuelling suspicions in Washington and Tel Aviv. Tehran, however, maintains its program is exclusively for civilian energy and medical purposes, compliant with safeguards.





Neither the US nor Israel has confirmed or denied the claims as of Monday evening. US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, dismissed the allegations as "Iranian propaganda" without providing details. Israeli spokespeople remained silent, consistent with their policy on covert operations.





The timing raises questions about escalation triggers. Recent intelligence suggests Iran has accelerated enrichment to near-weapons-grade levels at Natanz, prompting warnings from the US and its allies. A potential Israeli pre-emptive strike could align with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's long-standing stance against a nuclear-armed Iran.





Regional dynamics add complexity. Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, have intensified attacks on US and Israeli interests, from Yemen's Red Sea shipping lanes to Lebanon's borders. Tehran may be using the Natanz claim to rally domestic support and deter further action.





International reactions were swift but measured. The IAEA director general expressed concern over any attacks on safeguarded facilities, urging all parties to exercise restraint. European diplomats called for de-escalation, while Russia and China voiced solidarity with Iran, accusing the West of provocation.





Economically, the news rippled through oil markets. Brent crude spiked over 2% on fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran wields influence. Global powers watch closely, as miscalculations could ignite a wider conflict.





For Iran, the stakes are high. Damage to Natanz could set back its nuclear program by years, forcing reliance on hardened sites like Fordow. Tehran has vowed retaliation, potentially via asymmetric means such as cyber operations or proxy militias.





US President Joe Biden's administration faces domestic pressure. With midterm elections looming, hawkish Republicans demand a firm response to Iranian "lies," while progressives urge diplomacy. Biden has previously authorised limited strikes but prioritised nuclear talks.





Israel, meanwhile, maintains a doctrine of preventing Iran's nuclear threshold status at all costs. Covert actions, from assassinations of scientists to aerial incursions, form part of its shadow war. Confirmation of a joint US-Israel operation would signal unprecedented coordination.





Analysts speculate on the attack's nature. Satellite imagery circulating online shows possible scorch marks near Natanz's underground halls, though unverified. Precision munitions, likely from F-35 stealth jets, would minimise surface damage while targeting centrifuges.





Iran's response strategy remains unclear. Past incidents prompted enrichment ramp-ups and UN condemnations. Najafi hinted at invoking IAEA resolutions and seeking UN Security Council action, though veto powers complicate outcomes.





Broader implications loom for non-proliferation. Attacks on safeguarded sites undermine the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, eroding global norms. Allies like Saudi Arabia quietly cheer Israeli moves, fearing a nuclear Iran would spark an arms race.





As darkness fell over Tehran, the world awaited clarity. Without US or Israeli confirmation, the incident teeters between fact and feint. Yet in the opaque realm of Middle East shadows, Iran's cries echo a familiar refrain of defiance amid vulnerability.





Agencies







