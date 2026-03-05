



India and Finland have underscored their shared commitment to the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy amid escalating tensions in West Asia, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press briefing in New Delhi.





Speaking alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Mr Modi emphasised that both nations firmly believe no conflict can be resolved through military means alone.





He specifically referenced the ongoing crises in Ukraine and West Asia, pledging continued support for swift resolutions and all peace initiatives.





The Prime Minister also highlighted the urgent need to reform global institutions to tackle mounting challenges, describing it as both necessary and pressing.





Rooting out terrorism in all its manifestations emerged as another key area of mutual resolve between the two leaders.





Mr Modi drew attention to the landmark India-European Union Free Trade Agreement signed in January 2026, portraying it as a beacon amid global instability.





In a time of uncertainty, with conflicts raging from Ukraine to West Asia, he noted that India and Europe—major diplomatic powers—are embarking on a golden era of partnership.





This burgeoning cooperation, he argued, bolsters global stability, development, and collective prosperity. The EU pact, in particular, promises to enhance trade, investment, and technological ties between India and Finland.





Both countries stand as vital collaborators in digital technology, infrastructure, and sustainability efforts. The remarks followed a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House between Mr Modi and President Stubb, who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a State Visit.





Mr Stubb received a ceremonial welcome, underscoring the visit's significance.





Accompanying the Finnish President is a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and business leaders.





The itinerary aims to fortify bilateral relations and broaden cooperation across multiple sectors.





This engagement reflects India's strategic outreach to Nordic nations, leveraging Finland's expertise in clean energy, education, and innovation.





Finland's recent NATO accession adds a layer of geopolitical relevance, aligning with India's interests in a multipolar world order.





Mr Modi's pitch for peace resonates with India's consistent stance on de-escalation, as seen in its mediation efforts elsewhere. The leaders' alignment on institutional reforms echoes India's long-standing advocacy for UN Security Council restructuring.





Terrorism's mention aligns with shared concerns, given Finland's support for counter-terror frameworks and India's experiences.





The FTA's timing, early in 2026, positions India-Europe trade as a counterweight to supply chain disruptions from conflicts.





Digital and green tech collaborations could accelerate India's self-reliance goals under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Infrastructure partnerships may tap Finland's prowess in smart cities and sustainable urban planning.





President Stubb's visit marks a milestone, building on prior exchanges and elevating India-Finland ties to new heights.





ANI







