



A nascent strategic alliance is taking shape among Australia, Canada, and India, as middle powers seek inventive strategies to manoeuvre through a world order growing ever more splintered.

This development, highlighted in a recent issue brief from the Institute for Security & Development Policy entitled "Changing Geometries: The Rise of a Middle-Power Tech Triangle," underscores a pivotal shift in international relations.

The global landscape, once characterised by a steady evolution, now faces abrupt fractures. Economic interdependence, long viewed as a cornerstone of stability under US-led globalisation, has been repurposed as a tool of coercion.

Supply chains, trade conduits, and technological frameworks are no longer mere economic arteries but battlegrounds for geopolitical supremacy.





In response, middle powers are charting new courses. Eschewing isolationist tendencies or quests for absolute self-reliance, nations like Australia, Canada, and India are pioneering supple coalitions grounded in mutual interests and principles.





The Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership exemplifies this "variable geometry" paradigm, offering a blueprint for pragmatic collaboration.





This proposed ACITI framework targets bolstered synergy in critical and emerging technologies. Areas of focus encompass artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and clean energy infrastructures. By amalgamating expertise and research assets, the trio aims to forge robust supply chains impervious to the shocks of geopolitical strife.





India emerges as a linchpin, leveraging its burgeoning digital economy and vast pool of skilled technologists. The nation's prowess in software development, data analytics, and IT services positions it ideally to drive innovation at scale. This complements Canada's storied research ecosystem, renowned for advancements in AI ethics, machine learning, and biotechnology.





Australia, meanwhile, brings indispensable strengths in critical minerals extraction and processing. Its reserves of rare earth elements, lithium, and cobalt—vital for semiconductors and batteries—are strategic assets in an era of resource nationalism. Together, these capabilities form a synergistic "tech triangle" poised to influence technology standards across the Indo-Pacific and further afield.





The imperative for such alliances stems from escalating US-China tensions. Washington's export controls on advanced chips and Beijing's dominance in solar panels and electric vehicles have exposed vulnerabilities in global tech ecosystems. Middle powers, caught in the crossfire, must diversify to safeguard autonomy without aligning fully with either superpower.





ACITI aligns seamlessly with wider endeavours to pluralise technology networks. Initiatives like the Quad (comprising the US, Japan, Australia, and India) and the Chip 4 alliance (US, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan) signal a multipolar tech order. Yet ACITI distinguishes itself by excluding major powers, emphasising middle-power agency.





For India, participation amplifies its "Make in India" and Atmanirbhar Bharat visions. Joint ventures could accelerate semiconductor fabrication plants, quantum research hubs, and green hydrogen projects. Canadian firms, such as those in Toronto's AI cluster, might collaborate with Indian startups on ethical AI frameworks, while Australian miners supply raw materials for Indo-Pacific fabs.





Challenges abound, however. Harmonising regulatory regimes—India's data localisation laws, Canada's privacy stringent standards, Australia's foreign investment scrutiny—demands deft diplomacy. Intellectual property regimes must also align to foster trust in collaborative R&D.





Investment flows will prove decisive. Australia’s Critical Minerals Strategy allocates billions for processing hubs; Canada’s $2.4 billion semiconductor fund targets domestic capacity; India’s ₹76,000 crore incentive scheme beckons global players. Pooled funding for ACITI could catalyse breakthroughs, such as quantum-secure communication networks resilient to cyber threats.





The triangle enhances deterrence. In the Indo-Pacific, where China's assertiveness tests maritime norms, shared tech elevates collective bargaining power. It could standardise 6G protocols or AI safety norms, countering unilateral dominance by tech giants.





Critics might decry it as another Western-aligned bloc, potentially straining India's non-aligned traditions. Yet proponents argue it preserves strategic flexibility, allowing India to engage BRICS partners simultaneously. Canada's middle-power ethos and Australia's regional focus mitigate great-power perceptions.





Success hinges on leadership resolve. Prime ministerial summits, like those envisioned at the 2026 G20 in South Africa, could formalise ACITI. Bilateral deals—India-Australia’s Early Harvest Trade Agreement, Canada-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership—provide scaffolding.





If realised, this tech triangle could inspire replicas: South Korea-Japan-ASEAN in robotics; Brazil-South Africa-EU in biotech. In a ruptured order, such minilaterals offer agility where multilateralism falters.





ACITI embodies middle powers' pivot from passive adaptation to proactive architecture. By weaving resilient tech fabrics, Australia, Canada, and India not only mitigate risks but shape the contours of tomorrow’s digital domain.





