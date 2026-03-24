



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the escalating West Asia crisis, which was ignited by joint military operations by the United States and Israel against Iran on 28 February 2026.





Describing the ongoing situation as deeply worrisome, the Prime Minister highlighted the severe repercussions the conflict has already imposed on the global economy and the lives of millions within the region.





The Prime Minister emphasised that the hostilities, now entering their fourth week, present unprecedented challenges for India's national interests. With nearly ten million Indian nationals living and working across Gulf countries, their safety remains the government’s primary concern.





India has been in constant diplomatic contact with various heads of state to ensure the security of the diaspora, including a significant number of maritime crew members operating in regional waters.





Efforts to repatriate those in danger are already well underway. According to the Prime Minister, over 3,75,000 Indians have returned safely since the outbreak of the war. This figure includes approximately 1,000 individuals from Iran, many of whom are medical students.





To further support affected families, the CBSE has cancelled board examinations for schools located in the Gulf, ensuring that the education of Indian students is not further jeopardised by the instability.





A critical point of concern raised in the address was the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime artery for India’s energy and trade security. The Prime Minister noted that the movement of vessels through this passage has become increasingly difficult, threatening the supply of crude oil, gas, and fertilisers.





Given that India imports 60% of its LPG requirements, the government has shifted its focus to prioritising domestic consumers and boosting local production to mitigate potential shortages.





Diplomatically, India has maintained a firm stance against the targeting of civilians and the blockage of international waterways. Prime Minister Modi reiterated that attacks on energy and transport infrastructure are entirely unacceptable.





He called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions, asserting that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable paths toward a resolution.





The Prime Minister concluded by urging for a unified national consensus from Parliament to send a clear message to the international community. He warned that certain elements might seek to exploit the crisis for ulterior motives, making it essential for India to remain steadfast in its pursuit of peace and the protection of its citizens both at home and abroad.





Agencies







