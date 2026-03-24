



The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is maintaining consistent diplomatic communication with several global counterparts to address the intensifying security crisis in West Asia.





These high-level discussions are aimed at mitigating the risks associated with a deteriorating regional landscape that has been marked by heightened military activity since late February.





During a recent inter-ministerial briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined the importance of these deliberations in de-escalating current tensions. A focal point of this diplomatic push was a weekend conversation between the Prime Minister and the President of Iran, which served as a platform for both festive greetings and serious geopolitical dialogue.





While conveying wishes for Eid and Nowruz, the Prime Minister expressed a formal hope that the season would usher in a period of much-needed peace and prosperity for the region. However, the tone of the exchange remained firm regarding the recent surge in hostilities and their broader implications for international safety.





Prime Minister Modi issued a clear condemnation of recent military strikes directed at non-combatant targets and critical infrastructure. The Indian government remains deeply concerned that such attacks not only destabilise the immediate vicinity but also pose a direct threat to the resilience of global supply chains.





The Ministry further highlighted the economic vulnerabilities created by the ongoing maritime standoff in the Persian Gulf. With drone and missile strikes targeting energy facilities, India has reiterated the absolute necessity of safeguarding the freedom of navigation to ensure that vital shipping lanes remains secure and operational for international trade.





Beyond the immediate tactical and economic concerns, the safety of the Indian diaspora continues to be a primary pillar of New Delhi's foreign policy. The Prime Minister specifically acknowledged and thanked the Iranian leadership for their continued cooperation in ensuring the welfare and security of Indian nationals residing within Iran.





As the conflict reaches a volatile juncture involving retaliatory actions between Iran, Israel, and the United States, the stakes for global fuel security remain high. The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz has placed the international community on high alert, as the risk of a full-scale regional war continues to threaten the stability of the entire West Asian corridor.





ANI







