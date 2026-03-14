Iran's Chinese sourced Naval missile system





United States President Donald Trump has vowed to escalate military strikes against Iran, claiming that American forces have already neutralised nearly 90 per cent of the country's missile arsenal. In an interview on Fox News' Brian Kilmeade Show, aired on Friday local time, Trump described the ongoing campaign as progressing far faster than anticipated.





"We had no idea it would be this far ahead. We've knocked out close to 90 per cent of their missiles," Trump stated emphatically. He highlighted that US and allied operations have systematically targeted Iran's key missile and drone production facilities, inflicting damage unprecedented since the Second World War.





The president asserted that the strikes have crippled Iran's military capabilities to such an extent that rebuilding would require years. "We're hitting them harder than anybody's been hit since World War II," he remarked, underscoring the scale of the bombardment.





Trump refrained from specifying an end date for the operation but emphasised the abundance of US military resources at hand. He also signalled readiness to secure vital oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies disrupted by the conflict.





"If we needed to," Trump said, the US would escort tankers to safeguard passage. This comes amid reports of shipping interruptions in the region, heightening concerns over potential spikes in global oil prices.





In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump amplified his rhetoric, declaring Iran's navy and air force effectively obliterated. "Missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth," he wrote.





The post continued with a stark warning: "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time. Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today." Such language reflects Trump's characteristic blunt style amid the escalating tensions.





The campaign, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, was launched jointly by the United States and Israel following the collapse of nuclear negotiations with Tehran. US forces have reportedly focused on degrading Iran's offensive capabilities, including hypersonic missiles and swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles.





Trump further commented on Iran's leadership vacuum, suggesting that the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei—son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—is likely alive but severely injured. "He probably is. I think he's damaged, but I think he's probably alive in some form," Trump told Fox News.





This assessment aligns with intelligence reports indicating targeted strikes on high-level command structures. The operation has reportedly eliminated several key Iranian commanders, disrupting the regime's chain of command.





The broader context involves stalled talks over Iran's nuclear program, which the US and Israel view as an existential threat. Tehran has long denied pursuing atomic weapons, but recent intelligence has heightened Western suspicions.





Iran's retaliatory capabilities appear severely hampered, with Trump predicting intensified pressure in the coming week. "We've already damaged them so badly it would take years for them to ever rebuild," he reiterated.





Global markets have reacted sharply, with oil futures surging on fears of prolonged disruptions in the Persian Gulf. Diplomatic efforts by European allies and China urge de-escalation, but Washington remains resolute.





As the conflict enters its critical phase, Trump's statements signal no immediate let-up. The US has mobilised additional carrier strike groups to the region, bolstering its projection of overwhelming force.





Observers note that Operation Epic Fury marks a pivotal shift in US-Iran relations, potentially reshaping Middle Eastern geopolitics for years to come. Tehran's proxies, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, have issued threats, though their operational capacity remains unclear.





ANI







