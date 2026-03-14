



United States President Donald Trump has announced that American forces conducted precision strikes on military installations located on Iran's strategically vital Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. This action marks a significant escalation in the ongoing US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic, now approaching its second week.





Kharg Island serves as the nerve centre of Iran's oil export operations, accommodating the primary terminal that processes the bulk of the country's crude shipments. Trump specified that Friday's bombings targeted solely military sites, sparing the island's critical oil infrastructure—for the time being.





In a stark social media post, the US President warned that any interference by Iran or its proxies with maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would prompt a devastating follow-up assault. "If Iran or anyone else interferes with the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will reconsider my decision not to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure," Trump declared.





The strikes come amid heightened tensions, just one day after Iran's parliamentary speaker cautioned that any attack on Kharg's oil facilities would unleash an unprecedented level of retaliation. Smoke from related explosions was visible during protests in Tehran marking al-Quds Day, underscoring domestic unrest fuelling Tehran's belligerence.





An unnamed American official revealed that the Pentagon is deploying an additional 2,500 Marines alongside an amphibious assault ship to the Middle East. This reinforcement aims to bolster US naval presence and deter further Iranian aggression in the oil-rich Gulf region.





Trump simultaneously pledged that US naval vessels would soon escort commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which roughly 20 per cent of global oil flows. This move responds to Iran's threats to mine the strait or launch missile barrages against tankers.





Global oil markets have reacted sharply, with benchmark prices surging amid fears of supply disruptions. Brent crude spiked over 5 per cent in early trading, roiling economies worldwide and exacerbating inflationary pressures from the protracted conflict.





The US strikes on Kharg Island represent a calculated demonstration of force, showcasing American precision munitions that "obliterated" Iranian radar arrays, anti-ship batteries, and command bunkers, according to Pentagon sources. No casualties were reported from the targeted sites.





Iran's response has been defiant. Revolutionary Guard commanders vowed asymmetric reprisals, including potential swarm attacks by fast-attack boats and shore-launched cruise missiles against US carriers in the Gulf. Tehran has already mined segments of the strait in past flare-ups.





This escalation traces back to initial US-Israeli pre-emptive operations against Iranian nuclear facilities and proxy militias in Syria and Iraq. Iran's retaliatory drone and missile salvos prompted the Kharg operation, widening the theatre of conflict.





From a strategic vantage, Kharg's vulnerability exposes Iran's economic Achilles' heel. The island handles over 90 per cent of Tehran's oil exports, generating vital foreign exchange under sanctions. Disrupting it could cripple Iran's war chest within weeks.





Trump's rhetoric echoes his first-term "maximum pressure" doctrine, blending military coercion with economic warfare. Yet analysts warn that striking oil assets risks a full blockade, potentially drawing in China—Tehran's top buyer—and spiking prices to $150 per barrel.





Regional allies like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have quietly welcomed the US moves, having long viewed Kharg as a launchpad for Iranian subversion. Gulf states are ramping up air defences and rerouting tankers via alternative paths.





Israel, a co-belligerent, hailed the strikes as a "game-changer," with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu crediting joint intelligence for pinpointing targets. Tel Aviv fears Iranian hypersonic missiles could soon threaten its offshore gas platforms.





European leaders urged restraint, with the UK signalling support for Hormuz escorts but cautioning against oil strikes that could trigger a humanitarian crisis in sanction-hit Iran. Brussels pushes for renewed nuclear talks to de-escalate.





India, heavily reliant on Gulf oil imports, faces acute risks. New Delhi has advised its fleet to avoid the strait, boosting strategic petroleum reserves while eyeing Russian supplies as a hedge. Domestic fuel prices could jump 15-20 per cent.





Militarily, the US enjoys overwhelming superiority: carrier strike groups equipped with F-35s and Aegis destroyers outmatch Iran's ageing navy. However, Tehran's asymmetric tactics—loitering munitions, cyber hacks, and Hezbollah proxies—pose persistent threats.





Economically, prolonged closure of Hormuz could shave 1-2 per cent off global GDP growth, per IMF estimates. Hedge funds are betting on volatility, while OPEC+ debates emergency output hikes.





Diplomatic off-ramps appear slim. Russia and China have condemned the strikes at the UN, with Moscow supplying Iran advanced S-400 systems. Beijing, balancing energy needs, calls for ceasefire while stockpiling crude.





As US Marines steam towards Bahrain, the world braces for Iran's countermove. Trump's ultimatum hangs over the Gulf like a storm cloud, with oil infrastructure now squarely in the crosshairs of this high-stakes superpower showdown.





AFP







