



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a key player in India's defence manufacturing sector, has partnered with Ramco Systems to deploy cutting-edge aviation software for its forthcoming maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility dedicated to the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules fleet, reported ET News.





This collaboration marks a significant step in modernising India's defence MRO infrastructure, with Ramco's next-generation integrated aviation MRO platform set to form the digital backbone of TASL's operations.





The software will encompass a comprehensive suite of functions, including contract and quote management, maintenance planning, hangar and component maintenance, supply chain management, engineering, quality control, and customer billing.





Ramco's deployment extends to advanced mobile applications, e-publications, digital task cards, and resource planning and optimisation tools, enabling real-time access to operational data across the shop floor and interconnected functions.





The specialised facility underscores TASL's strategic push to establish a technology-driven MRO ecosystem, focusing exclusively on servicing the IAF's C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which are vital for tactical airlift and special operations.





By adopting Ramco's platform, TASL aims to achieve end-to-end digital processing of customer work packages, fostering a fully digital shop floor supported by mobile apps and seamless integration with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) documentation management.





The system will interface directly with TASL's existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, ensuring cohesive data flow and operational efficiency.





This implementation promises enhanced visibility across all operations, streamlined execution processes, and optimised utilisation of manpower, materials, and tools.





Turnaround times for maintenance activities are expected to reduce significantly, while the platform's scalability supports future expansion of TASL's MRO capabilities.





In a statement, Sandesh Bilagi, President and COO of Ramco Systems, expressed pride in the partnership, highlighting the platform's compliance with Indian regulations, its ability to anticipate operational needs, and its role in minimising downtime.





Bilagi emphasised Ramco's commitment to the 'Make in India, Made for the World' vision, drawing on over 25 years of homegrown innovation to bolster world-class defence capabilities within the country.





The partnership ensures sustained readiness and availability of the C-130J fleet for the IAF, critical amid India's ongoing military modernisation efforts and indigenous manufacturing drive.





This development aligns with broader trends in India's defence sector, where private firms like TASL are increasingly integrating advanced digital solutions to support the IAF's growing fleet requirements.





As TASL—drawing from its experience with entities like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and DRDO-linked projects—expands its footprint, such tech-enabled MRO facilities could enhance self-reliance in aerospace maintenance.





The C-130J Super Hercules, with its proven versatility in diverse terrains, remains a cornerstone of IAF operations, making reliable MRO support indispensable for national security.





Ramco's aviation software, tailored for defence applications, positions TASL to meet stringent operational demands while reducing dependency on foreign maintenance services.





This alliance exemplifies the synergy between India's private defence industry and software innovators, paving the way for efficient, scalable MRO ecosystems.





ET News







