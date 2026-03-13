



ROSTEC continues to pursue India as a key export market for its advanced fighter aircraft, undeterred by repeated rejections from New Delhi.





Since the 1960s, following the Soviet rift with China, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has served as the primary customer for Soviet and later Russian jets, securing major deals for MiG-21s, MiG-27s, and Su-30s, reported French media outlet meta-defense.fr





This longstanding partnership has generated substantial revenue for Moscow, making the loss of India a potential blow to half of its fighter export earnings over three decades.





Recent setbacks have heightened Moscow's concerns. The IAF and India's Ministry of Defence turned down a joint ROSTEC-Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) proposal for the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program, opting instead for France's Rafale. At Wings India 2026, ROSTEC re-entered the fray, this time side-lining HAL amid its ongoing probationary status with Indian partners.





The latest pitch centres on a two-seat variant of the Su-57E, promising full technology transfer. This package reportedly includes combat drones, proprietary algorithms, and next-generation engines. However, these elements remain unproven, casting serious doubt on the offer's viability.





Production of the Su-57 has progressed sluggishly. By late 2025, only about twenty airframes were publicly identifiable, with deliveries to Russia's armed forces remaining modest and staggered from 2024 onwards. Spring 2025 imagery captured two additional numbered prototypes, yet no formal acceptances were confirmed.





No significant announcements in 2025 signalled a surge in Su-57 deliveries. Public focus lingered on Generation 4 and 4++ platforms, which garnered upgrades and visibility. The Su-57, by contrast, maintained a low profile amid this operational landscape.





Resource allocation underscores these priorities. Roughly thirty new aircraft emerged in 2025, comprising fourteen Su-34s and twelve Su-35Ss. These draw on mature production lines and reliable subcontractors, enabling swift fleet replenishment.





Such commitments have inevitably constrained Su-57 ramp-up, which demands bespoke validations and tooling. The Komsomolsk-on-Amur facility has bolstered its lines, targeting integration of the enhanced Su-57M1 standard by late 2026. Yet, without verified volumes or routine testing, ambitions for seventy-six units by 2027 appear precarious.





Conflicting narratives further erode confidence. General Vladimir Popov noted that the S-70 Okhotnik-B drone would pair with Su-30SM and Su-30SM2 fighters, diverging from earlier promises of two-seat Su-57s orchestrating multiple S-70s. No operational two-seaters have surfaced, pivoting expectations towards established assets.





Undaunted, ROSTEC leveraged Wings India 2026 to unveil its boldest overture yet: a two-seat Su-57 tailored for India. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) outlined comprehensive indigenisation, encompassing local production of fifth-generation components.





Key offerings include advanced engines, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, optronic sensors, and source code access for seamless integration of India's BrahMos and Astra missiles. Artificial intelligence modules for mission automation round out the deal, aiming to align with New Delhi's self-reliance goals.





Scepticism persists, however. ROSTEC's promises hinge on technologies yet to mature. Domestic Su-57 deployment lags, with production rates favouring proven types amid wartime demands. India's MRFA rejection and pivot to Rafale signal wariness of Russian timelines and reliability.





Diverging partnerships complicate matters. India's diversification towards Western suppliers, coupled with sanctions on Russia, dims the appeal of deep ties with ROSTEC. Full technology transfer sounds enticing, but execution risks mirror past delays in Su-30 localisation.





For the IAF, the two-seat Su-57E evokes intrigue for its potential in drone swarming and multi-role ops. Yet, without evidence of serial production or S-70 synergy, it resembles more pitch than product. New Delhi's "no thanks" or deferrals may evolve into outright dismissal if ROSTEC cannot substantiate claims.





Moscow's desperation is palpable; India represents a lifeline for fifth-generation exports. But credibility erodes with each unfulfilled milestone. As Wings India spotlights alternatives, ROSTEC's gambit risks fading into irrelevance.





Meta Defense (France)









