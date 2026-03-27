



The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is poised to greenlight the procurement of four squadrons of the Ghatak UCAV (DRDO's official designation is called the Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft - RPSA), marking a pivotal step in bolstering India's unmanned aerial warfare arsenal.





This decision aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasising self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Each squadron typically comprises 12-16 platforms, potentially translating to 48-64 UCAVs in total, with an estimated programme cost exceeding ₹30,000 crore.





Ghatak, developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), represents India's first indigenous stealth UCAV designed for deep-strike missions.





Featuring a flying-wing configuration, it incorporates low-observable radar-absorbent materials and internal weapons bays to evade enemy air defences. The platform's indigenous Kaveri derivative engine, now under refinement by GTRE, promises a combat radius of over 1,000 km, enabling precision strikes on high-value targets.





This clearance follows successful scaled prototype trials, including the Ghatak Autonomous Stealthy Flying Wing Demonstrator tested in 2024 near Chitradurga. These flights validated autonomous take-off, navigation, and low-altitude penetration capabilities. Integration of DRDO's Nirbhay cruise missile-derived avionics and swarm intelligence algorithms positions Ghatak as a force multiplier against time-sensitive targets in contested airspace.





Procurement under the Strategic Partnership model will likely involve private sector giants like Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) or Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in collaboration with DRDO. This mirrors recent indigenisation successes such as the TEJAS MK-1A and taps into offset clauses mandating 30% local content. Production facilities at HAL Nashik or TASL's Hyderabad hub could ramp up to deliver initial operational capability by 2030-32.





The move addresses critical gaps exposed by China's deployment of GJ-11 stealth UCAVs along the LAC and Pakistan's acquisition of Turkish Bayraktar Akinci drones. India's current fleet, reliant on imported Heron TP and Searcher MK-II, lacks stealth and endurance for penetrating defended airspace. Ghatak's loitering munitions integration and AI-driven autonomy will enhance India's no-first-use doctrine through standoff precision strikes.





Operationally, Ghatak squadrons will integrate with the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Network-Centric Operations under the IACCS framework. Each UCAV carries up to 1,000 kg of smart munitions, including Crystal Maze-derived glide bombs and vertical-launch anti-ship missiles. Swarm tactics, tested in DRDO simulations, allow coordinated attacks overwhelming enemy sensors, ideal for scenarios like a two-front war.





Fiscal backing stems from the ₹6.81 lakh crore defence budget for FY 2026-27, with UCAV funding ringfenced under the 'Modernisation and Infrastructure' head. The DAC's approval fast-tracks the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), bypassing lengthy global tenders. This urgency reflects lessons from the 2020 Galwan clash, where persistent ISR gaps underscored the need for autonomous, attritable platforms.





Challenges persist, including engine maturation—GTRE's dry variant of Kaveri must achieve 75-80 kN thrust reliably—and sensor fusion with Uttam AESA radar derivatives. Cybersecurity hardening against jamming, vital for SATCOM-linked control stations, remains a priority. DRDO's collaboration with Israel's IAI on flying-wing tech transfer aids progress.





Inducting four squadrons will distribute assets across IAF commands: two for Eastern Air Command facing China, one for Western facing Pakistan, and one for Southern for maritime roles. Training simulators at Begumpet and operator certification via UAV TTC at Jaisalmer will precede fielding. Export potential to QUAD partners looms, boosting India's defence diplomacy.





This procurement synchronises with Gaganyaan timelines and AMCA stealth fighter development, forming a layered airpower triad. By 2035, Ghatak could evolve into a loyal wingman for crewed fighters, leveraging AI for manned-unmanned teaming. The DAC nod not only fortifies deterrence but cements India's stature in global UCAV innovation.





Agencies







