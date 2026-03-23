



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has voiced Moscow's keen anticipation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia in 2026. Speaking via video address at the 2nd International Conference "Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations" in Moscow on 23 March 2026, Lavrov underscored the "time-tested friendship" that defines the two nations' ties.





He described this partnership as a model for interstate relations, founded on equality, mutual trust, respect, and careful consideration of each other's interests. This comes at a time when both countries navigate a shifting global landscape marked by geopolitical tensions.





Lavrov referenced the momentum from President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi in December 2025. During that trip, leaders reaffirmed aligned strategic objectives and signed a comprehensive package of policy documents, laying fresh groundwork for collaboration.





Bilateral trade hit approximately $60 billion in 2025, a testament to growing economic synergy. Both leaders have set an ambitious target of $100 billion by 2030, signalling confidence in sustained expansion.





To meet this goal, focus will sharpen on logistics, technology, and investment. Key initiatives include the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Northern Sea Route, which promise to streamline trade routes and cut dependency on traditional paths.





Notably, 96 per cent of bilateral trade now occurs in national currencies, reducing exposure to Western financial systems and enhancing resilience amid global sanctions and volatility.





Lavrov praised India's independent foreign policy and strategic autonomy, noting New Delhi's rising stature as a leading global political and economic centre, a distinct civilisation, and a great power of the 21st century. India's influence grows steadily in the multipolar world order.





He highlighted the "major significance" of India-Russia coordination against "current geopolitical turbulence," particularly the acute military-political crisis in the Persian Gulf, which he attributed to provocations by the United States and Israel. This alignment bolsters both nations' positions.





Russia pledges full support for India's 2026 BRICS chairmanship under the motto "Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Stability." Moscow views this as a platform to advance shared multipolar visions.





The conference itself reflects a proactive push for a "new agenda" in bilateral relations, addressing defence, energy, space, and emerging technologies—core pillars of the partnership. India's indigenous defence manufacturing, bolstered by Russian technology transfers, exemplifies this depth.





Defence ties remain a cornerstone, with ongoing deliveries of S-400 systems, joint ventures like BrahMos missiles, and potential hypersonic collaborations. These enhance India's deterrence amid regional threats from China and Pakistan.





Energy security features prominently too, with Russia supplying discounted crude oil to Indian refiners, helping New Delhi diversify from Middle Eastern sources while stabilising global prices.





Space cooperation thrives via collaborations between Roscosmos and ISRO, including satellite tech and human spaceflight synergies for India's Gaganyaan program. This builds on decades of joint ventures like the Aryabhata satellite.





People-to-people links endure, with thousands of Indian students in Russian universities studying medicine and engineering, fostering long-term goodwill.





Challenges persist, including Western pressures on India over its Russia ties and delays in some projects due to sanctions. Yet, both sides demonstrate pragmatism, prioritising mutual gains.





Modi's anticipated 2026 visit could yield new pacts on AI-driven defence, Arctic logistics, and BRICS expansion, propelling ties into a privileged strategic partnership.





As Lavrov affirmed, this relationship exemplifies resilience, offering a blueprint for like-minded powers in an era of uncertainty.





ANI







