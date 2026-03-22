



France’s aerospace giant Safran is transforming Asia’s booming travel and tourism sector by establishing critical engine and electrical maintenance hubs in India and Singapore. This strategic move extends beyond mere aircraft sales, encompassing the entire lifecycle of flights that ferry millions of leisure travellers across the region.





While Airbus garners headlines for airframe orders, Safran operates in the background, ensuring engines, electrical systems, and maintenance keep tourism-dependent airlines airborne and efficient.





The implications for tourism economies stretch from India to Southeast Asia, where surging trip volumes hinge not just on new infrastructure like runways and terminals, but on robust maintenance capabilities.





Quicker engine overhauls, localised repairs, and fuel-efficient powerplants directly boost flight frequencies, unlock new routes, and stabilise ticket prices for holidaymakers. Safran’s investments promise fewer delays and greater capacity on popular leisure corridors.





In Hyderabad, India, the new Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility emerges as a pivotal ‘engine hospital’ for Asian aviation. Nestled in the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park, this 45,000 square metre complex targets up to 300 LEAP engines annually—the workhorse powerplants for Airbus A320neo jets dominating tourism routes.





Backed by a ₹1,300 crore investment, it will employ over 1,000 skilled technicians and engineers by 2035, creating jobs that sustain reliable flight schedules for temple tours, beach getaways, wildlife safaris, and urban escapes.





For airlines, directing LEAP overhauls to Hyderabad slashes ferry costs to distant facilities and minimises aircraft downtime. Travellers reap the benefits through punctual departures, reduced long-term groundings, and expanded services on high-demand paths like Goa to the Gulf or Kochi to Southeast Asia. This setup bolsters India’s connectivity to international hotspots, enhancing its appeal as a tourism launchpad.





Aligning with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Safran anticipates tripling its annual revenue from the country by 2030, with half derived from local operations. Indian carriers have ordered over a thousand new aircraft, yet much maintenance still occurs abroad, inflating costs and delays. By localising these services, India fortifies its role as a regional aviation base, supporting low-cost carriers, charters, and mass tourism flows.





Peak-season reliability stands to improve markedly, accommodating religious pilgrimages, winter escapes, and summer outbound holidays. Airlines can now venture into secondary-city links, forging direct routes from smaller Indian towns to foreign destinations previously routed through major hubs. This expands tourism’s reach, distributing economic gains beyond metros.





Across the Bay of Bengal in Singapore, Safran’s Seletar Aerospace Park facility fortifies the city-state’s position as a premium travel gateway. Specialising in production and maintenance for power-conversion systems, distribution gear, and aircraft batteries, it services electrical architectures on widebody and narrow body fleets plying Asia’s skies. This hub underpins Singapore’s aviation decarbonisation ambitions, appealing to eco-aware tourists and carriers promoting sustainable flights.





Invisible to passengers at Changi Airport, the facility influences journeys to beach resorts, cruises, and city breaks by enabling fuel-saving upgrades and cost efficiencies. Stable fares and dependable schedules on competitive tourism routes become feasible, reinforcing Singapore’s hub status amid regional competition.





Safran’s approach complements Airbus seamlessly, co-producing LEAP engines via the CFM joint venture for A320neo fleets that dominate low-cost and full-service operations. Long-term maintenance pacts and regional MRO hubs bundle each aircraft sale with decades of support, from Hyderabad’s engine bays to Singapore’s electrical workshops. This fosters enduring partnerships vital for tourism’s operational rhythm.





Destination nations gain tangible advantages: charter firms serving pilgrimages, festivals, or fly-cruise packages enjoy proximate support, instilling operational confidence. Governments can synchronise airport expansions, visa easements, and marketing campaigns with matching maintenance infrastructure, scaling seat capacity effectively.





Indian leaders at the Hyderabad launch highlighted a stark reality: much of the nation’s maintenance work once outsourced abroad, eroding efficiency. SAESI and planned expansions retain these activities in Asia, accelerating engine returns to service and enabling aggressive scheduling during tourism peaks. Singapore’s site, meanwhile, readies the region for electric-heavy fleets on short- and medium-haul leisure sectors.





Together, these hubs form an understated backbone for Asia’s visible tourism renaissance—new routes, hotel booms, and promotional drives. When booking a budget flight from an Indian tier-2 city to a Southeast Asian shore, or a multi-destination cultural odyssey, travellers unknowingly rely on Safran’s regional embedment.





The firm’s shift from hardware vendor to services powerhouse converts each holiday, pilgrimage, and adventure into returns on its bold Asia wager.





Safran’s playbook redefines aerospace’s role in tourism, prioritising lifecycle dominance over transactional sales. As Asia’s middle class swells and leisure travel surges, these facilities ensure flights multiply without the drag of distant repairs. The result: fuller planes, richer itineraries, and a turbocharged future for the continent’s travel renaissance.





Agencies







