



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor engaged in a productive meeting with Benjamin Haddad, France's Minister Delegate for European Affairs, in New Delhi on 13 March 2026.





The discussion highlighted the steadily deepening partnership between India and France, focusing on untapped potential in education, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties.





Tharoor shared insights from the conversation via a post on X, describing it as an "engaging" exchange. He emphasised the broadening scope for collaboration, noting encouraging signs of a maturing relationship across multiple domains. This interaction underscores New Delhi's proactive diplomacy with Paris.





Haddad reciprocated positively, thanking Tharoor for the wide-ranging dialogue. He affirmed that France and India can forge an independent path in world affairs, reflecting shared strategic autonomy amid global uncertainties. Such sentiments align with longstanding bilateral commitments.





This meeting follows closely on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's conversation with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, earlier on Wednesday. Their talks centred on the volatile situation in West Asia, where tensions have surged dramatically.





A French Foreign Ministry statement detailed the Jaishankar-Barrot exchange, noting agreement to sustain dialogue. The leaders aim to collaborate on de-escalation, especially ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on 16 March, which Jaishankar will attend to bolster EU-India ties, including a new Security and Defence Partnership.





The West Asia crisis escalated on 28 February following joint US-Israeli military operations that killed Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This audacious strike has ignited retaliatory actions, with Iran targeting Israeli and US assets across Gulf states.





As the conflict enters its 14th day, exchanges of fire persist unabated. Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil shipments, potentially disrupting energy supplies for India and other major importers.





United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres voiced grave concern on Thursday via X. He warned that the unfolding crisis threatens global peace and security, citing immense civilian suffering and the urgent need for de-escalation.





Guterres urged all parties to halt hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians, and resume negotiations immediately. "De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out," he stressed, positioning diplomacy as the sole viable path.





India's diplomatic engagements with France occur against this backdrop, blending bilateral warmth with multilateral crisis management. The timing reflects New Delhi's balancing act: nurturing strategic ties while addressing regional instability that impacts its energy security.





France, as a key EU player and P5 nation, brings nuclear expertise and defence prowess to the table. Past collaborations, such as Rafale jet deals and joint military exercises, exemplify the partnership's defence pillar, now extending to softer domains like education.





Cultural exchanges could amplify this momentum. Initiatives in student mobility, language programmes, and arts festivals might foster long-term goodwill, mirroring successful models like the Franco-Indian Alliance Française network.





People-to-people ties hold particular promise. With growing Indian diaspora in France and French expatriates in India, enhanced visa regimes and youth exchanges could drive innovation in technology and sustainability sectors.





Geopolitically, both nations prioritise multipolarity. Haddad's nod to an "independent path" echoes India's non-alignment and France's Gaullist traditions, offering a counterweight to US-dominated narratives in West Asia.





The Brussels FAC attendance by Jaishankar signals deepening EU-India security cooperation. The Security and Defence Partnership could encompass intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism, and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.





For India, West Asia's volatility poses risks. As the world's third-largest oil importer, disruptions in the Gulf could spike prices, fuelling inflation and straining the economy amid post-pandemic recovery.





Iran's Hormuz threat amplifies these concerns. Closure of the strait, through which 20% of global oil flows, would hit Indian refineries hard, prompting diversification towards Russian and African sources.





France shares energy vulnerabilities as a net importer, despite its nuclear base. Joint advocacy for de-escalation aligns their interests, potentially yielding coordinated UN efforts or G20 interventions.





Tharoor's role, as a vocal parliamentarian and foreign affairs expert, bridges official and track-II diplomacy. His meetings often preview broader governmental agendas, influencing policy discourse.





Broader India-France ties span defence, space, and climate. Recent milestones include ISRO-CNES collaborations and green hydrogen pacts, with cultural diplomacy adding a humanising layer.





As West Asia simmers, these interactions reaffirm bilateral resilience. By expanding into education and culture, India and France cultivate ties resilient to geopolitical shocks, ensuring mutual prosperity.





The coming days, including Jaishankar's Brussels visit, will test this synergy. Success could model how middle powers navigate crises through dialogue and diversification.





ANI







