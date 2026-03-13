



China has announced a humanitarian aid package worth $2,00,000 for the Iranian Red Crescent Society amid escalating tensions in West Asia.





Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun confirmed the contribution on Friday, as reported by China Daily.





This aid comes at a critical juncture, with Beijing also issuing a strong condemnation of indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets in the region.





Earlier statements from Jiakun underscored China's commitment to engaging all parties in the West Asia conflict to facilitate de-escalation. He affirmed that Beijing would maintain communication with those directly involved.





China aims to play a constructive role in easing tensions and restoring peace in the Middle East, according to the spokesperson.





Foreign Minister Wang Yi has separately criticised the United States and Israel for alleged violations of international law, even as China pursues peace talks with Iran.





Prior to this, China voiced deep concerns over the functional blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global energy supplies amid the ongoing conflict.





The Strait and surrounding waters serve as a vital artery for international trade in goods and energy, making regional stability essential for the global community.





Guo Jiakun emphasised that safeguarding these routes aligns with shared international interests.





He called on all involved parties—particularly the US, Israel, and Iran—to prioritise de-escalation and halt military operations immediately.





Such actions, he warned, are necessary to shield the global economy from the fallout of regional turmoil. Beijing reiterated that the foremost priority must be ending hostilities to prevent tensions from spreading further.





This development highlights China's balancing act: offering aid to Iran while advocating for broader restraint in the conflict.





The USD 2,00,000 package targets immediate humanitarian needs through the Iranian Red Crescent Society, a key relief organisation.





As the West Asia crisis intensifies, China's diplomatic overtures signal its intent to position itself as a mediator.





Observers note that Beijing's stance critiques Western powers while maintaining channels open to Tehran.





The aid announcement follows heightened disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, threatening oil shipments worldwide.





Global markets remain vigilant, with potential ripple effects on energy prices and supply chains.





China's repeated calls for ceasefires underscore its economic stakes in the region's stability.





ANI







