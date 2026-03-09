

IG Defence has officially pulled back the curtain on its most ambitious aerospace venture to date, an indigenous long-range strike platform designated ‘Project KAL’.

This announcement represents a pivotal shift in India’s domestic defence manufacturing sector, aiming to bridge the critical gap in the nation's unmanned deep-strike capabilities.

By focusing on homegrown engineering, the project aligns with the broader strategic push for self-reliance in high-end military technology.





The primary specifications of the platform are particularly striking, with a projected operational range of up to 1,000 kilometres. This reach would allow the drone to conduct missions far beyond traditional tactical boundaries, providing a strategic deterrent that was previously dependent on manned aircraft or imported systems. Such a leap in range suggests a sophisticated propulsion system and advanced fuel management protocols tailored for sustained flight.





In terms of loitering capability, Project KAL is being designed with an endurance profile of approximately three to five hours. While this window is relatively concise compared to slower surveillance-only drones, it points towards a high-speed, mission-oriented design philosophy. The platform is likely optimised for rapid transit to a target area, precision engagement, and a swift return, rather than prolonged hovering.





The "Strike Drone" classification indicates that the airframe will be capable of carrying a significant payload of precision-guided munitions. Integrating such weaponry into an indigenous frame requires complex avionics and secure data links to ensure operational accuracy at extreme distances.





IG Defence is expected to focus heavily on stealth characteristics and low radar cross-sections to ensure the platform remains viable in contested environments.





Currently, the initiative remains in its nascent stages, focusing on foundational design and prototype conceptualisation.





This early phase is crucial for aerodynamic testing and the selection of materials that can withstand the stresses of high-speed, long-distance flight. Moving from a digital blueprint to a flight-ready prototype will involve rigorous validation of the flight control software and autonomous navigation suites.





As the geopolitical landscape necessitates more versatile and remote combat solutions, Project KAL stands as a testament to the evolving sophistication of the Indian private defence sector. If successful, the platform will not only bolster the aerial strength of the armed forces but also establish a new benchmark for indigenous unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) on the global stage.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







