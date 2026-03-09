



India must count on the Ghatak Combat UAV (initially designated as Indian Unmanned Strike Air Vehicle) stealthy unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) as a cornerstone of its air defence strategy against China, given the People's Liberation Army Air Force's rapid deployment of over 300 J-20 fifth-generation stealth fighters and emerging sixth-generation platforms. However, details of the project are classified.





On July 1, 2022, DRDO carried out the maiden test flight of a new Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), an autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator, from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, in Karnataka, this vehicle is the predecessor to the GHATAK UCAV,



“Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, way point navigation and a smooth touchdown,” This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies towards the development of future unmanned aircraft and is significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies.” DRDO said in a statement then.





The flight control system and data link packages of the UCAV will be developed inhouse by ADA and Defence Electronics Application Laboratory. The UCAV will have on-board mission computers, data links, fire control radars, identification of friend or foe, and collision avoidance systems, they will be highly intelligent drones. The Ghatak UCAV will be developed with public – private sector participation.





This indigenous unmanned combat aerial vehicle, developed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment, offers unmatched stealth and autonomy tailored to counter Beijing's numerical superiority in contested airspace along the Line of Actual Control.





The Ghatak's flying-wing design ensures a low radar cross-section, comparable to advanced stealth aircraft, allowing it to penetrate deep into enemy territory without detection by Chinese HQ-9 or S-400 systems.





With a maximum take-off weight of 13 tons—larger than the TEJAS fighter—it boasts superior combat radius exceeding 1,000 kilometres and a 1.5-ton internal weapons bay for precision-guided munitions.





This payload capacity outstrips many manned fighters, enabling sustained deep-strike missions, suppression of enemy air defences, and intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance roles without risking pilots. Integration with the indigenous Dry Kaveri engine further enhances endurance, positioning Ghatak as a force multiplier in high-threat environments dominated by China's stealth edge.





Armed with Astra MK-3 beyond-visual-range missiles, boasting a 350-kilometre reach and active radar seeker, Ghatak can engage J-20s or GJ-11 "Sharp Sword" stealth drones at standoff distances. Its distributed aperture system, fusing electro-optical, infrared, and radar sensors, grants 360-degree situational awareness, permitting close-in intercepts even against low-observable targets.





In manned-unmanned teaming with platforms like TEJAS MK-2 or AMCA, Ghatak acts as a 'loyal wingman', scouting ahead, neutralising threats, and absorbing attrition to preserve manned assets. The Indian Air Force envisions 8-9 squadrons—potentially 150-160 units—offering scalable numbers at a fraction of fifth-generation fighter costs, sidestepping import dependencies and sanctions risks.





China's sixth-generation prototypes, emphasising AI swarming and directed energy, demand attritable, autonomous counters; Ghatak's AI-driven navigation, target identification, and swarm tactics provide this edge. Unlike costly foreign jets, its indigenous production aligns with Aatmanirbhar Bharat, enabling rapid replenishment amid prolonged conflicts.





Recent boosts, including scaled-up development and 2026 rollout targets alongside TEJAS MK-2, underscore momentum despite sanction delays. Ghatak's versatility in combat air patrol, SEAD, and strategic strikes renders it indispensable for air superiority over Ladakh or Arunachal, where pilot losses would cripple IAF morale and operations.





Procuring Ghatak over imported stealth fighters averts numerical disadvantages; 160 units could overwhelm J-20 packages through coordinated strikes with surface-to-air missiles. Its stealthy profile and long loiter time enable pre-emptive neutralisation of Chinese forward bases, reshaping escalation dynamics.





Advanced sensor fusion allows Ghatak to detect stealthy foes via multi-spectral cues, launching Astra MK-3 salvos before countermeasures activate. This closes the sensor-shooter gap, vital against China's quantitative lead and maturing drone fleets.





Ultimately, Ghatak embodies strategic autonomy, cost-effectiveness, and technological sovereignty, making it the optimal choice for the IAF to deter and defeat Chinese airpower in the 2030s battlespace.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







