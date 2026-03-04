



Indian airlines have launched a massive coordination effort to repatriate thousands of citizens stranded across West Asia following the recent escalation in regional hostilities. On Tuesday, a total of 24 special flights were operated by domestic carriers, providing a critical lifeline for passengers caught in the fallout of widespread airspace closures.





The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced an even more ambitious schedule for Wednesday, 4 March 2026, with 58 additional flights planned to bring Indians home from key hubs in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.





IndiGo is leading the surge with 30 planned services, focusing on reinstating return flights from Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah. Air India and Air India Express are also significantly increasing their capacity, with 23 flights scheduled for Wednesday, including the deployment of wide-body Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft to Jeddah and Dubai to maximise seating.





These repatriation efforts are being prioritised as a "phased evacuation," with the initial focus on recovering stranded aircrews and aircraft before scaling up passenger recovery from secondary airports.





The logistical challenge remains immense, as over 1,600 flights across Indian and foreign carriers have been cancelled since the start of the conflict on 28 February. Major Gulf carriers, including Emirates and Etihad, have extended the suspension of their regular scheduled services until late Wednesday or Thursday, citing ongoing security risks.





However, these airlines are operating a limited number of "repositioning" and repatriation flights in close coordination with UAE authorities, specifically targeting high-traffic routes to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.





For many stranded travellers, particularly elderly pilgrims returning from Umrah in Saudi Arabia, the resumption of flights offers vital relief. Concerns regarding visa expirations and the rising costs of extended accommodation had begun to mount before the Ministry of Civil Aviation intervened to monitor airfares and ensure no "undue surge" in ticket prices. Indian missions in the region are working directly with airlines to identify the most vulnerable passengers and streamline their boarding process at the limited number of operational terminals.





Despite the increase in special flights, Indian airports continue to experience significant disruption, with more than 250 international flight cancellations reported at major gateways on Tuesday alone. Airlines are forced to utilise "calibrated adjustments" to their flight paths, often taking longer, alternative routings to bypass restricted airspaces over Iran and its neighbours.





As the geopolitical situation remains fluid, the government has advised all citizens in the region to remain in constant contact with their respective airlines and to avoid travelling to airports without a confirmed and validated booking.





PTI







