



When we gaze at the night sky, the trails of SpaceX's Starlink satellites often appear as symbols of human ingenuity. Yet this spectacle conceals a perilous reality—a dual threat looming over Earth.





On one side lies the risk of catastrophic collisions in orbit. On the other, the remnants of decommissioned satellites are infiltrating our atmosphere, with consequences we are only beginning to grasp.





For years, scientists assumed that satellites burning up upon re-entry offered a harmless disposal method. Recent evidence reveals this view to be gravely mistaken.





SpaceX's ambitions are accelerating the problem. The company has unveiled plans for a vast expansion of its second-generation Starlink Mobile satellites, slated to begin in mid-2027.





Each Starship launch will deploy 50 of these V2 satellites, targeting 1,200 units within six months to enable global 5G coverage from space. These advanced craft promise 100 times the data density of their predecessors, weaving a high-speed digital web across the heavens.





This proliferation heightens the danger of Kessler Syndrome—a nightmarish cascade of destruction in orbit.





Picture a single vehicle crash on a congested motorway sparking a multi-mile pile-up. In space, Kessler Syndrome mirrors this: one satellite collision generates thousands of high-velocity fragments.





Travelling at 28,000 kilometres per hour—faster than a rifle bullet—these shards strike other satellites, spawning further debris in an escalating chain reaction.





Over time, Earth's orbital realm could transform into an impassable junkyard. This would cripple essential services, from UPI transactions and farmers' weather forecasts to India's NavIC navigation system, akin to GPS.





To avert such calamity, ISRO has developed Project Netra—Network for Space Object Tracking and Analysis. Headquartered in Bengaluru, it marks India's inaugural autonomous defence against orbital mishaps.





Netra operates as a sophisticated vigilance network, blending ground-based sensors with cutting-edge computation.





It employs optical telescopes and potent radars, including the Multi-Object Tracking Radar at Sriharikota, to scrutinise low-Earth orbit. These instruments detect and log objects as tiny as 10 centimetres from vast distances.





Data streams into Bengaluru for analysis via home-grown algorithms and artificial intelligence, which forecast object trajectories.





As of early 2026, Netra processes more than 50,000 proximity alerts annually concerning potential threats to Indian satellites.





Should the AI identify a likely conjunction—a high-risk collision—it issues a red alert. Engineers then perform Collision Avoidance Manoeuvres, activating thrusters to steer satellites clear. This proactive system frees India from dependence on foreign entities for safeguarding its vital space infrastructure.





Beyond collisions, satellite re-entries pose an atmospheric hazard, as underscored by a study in Communications Earth & Environment on 19 February 2026. Researchers from the Leibniz Institute documented a tenfold surge in lithium at 96 kilometres altitude, traced directly to a SpaceX Falcon 9 re-entry.





Starlink satellites incorporate aluminium-lithium alloys. Upon atmospheric incineration, each rocket liberates around 30 kilograms of lithium—far exceeding the mere 80 grams Earth receives daily from meteorites.





These metallic vapours linger for decades, potentially corroding the ozone layer and exposing us to intensified solar radiation.





The stakes escalate with SpaceX's FCC filing for one million additional satellites—not merely for connectivity, but as orbital AI data centres. Elon Musk envisions shifting energy-intensive AI computations to space, slashing terrestrial power demands.





Yet if a single rocket unleashes such pollution, the de-orbiting of a million satellites could precipitate an atmospheric catastrophe, saturating the skies with heavy metal residues. ISRO's Netra assumes heightened urgency in this context. It transcends mere tracking, empowering India to demand accountability from global players for their orbital detritus.





As satellite constellations multiply, collaborative international norms grow essential. Netra positions India as a leader in space situational awareness, blending indigenous innovation with vigilant stewardship.





Without such measures, the promise of cosmic connectivity risks poisoning the very air we breathe and the orbits we share.





