



An Iranian naval frigate, the IRIS Dena, has been sunk following a suspected submarine attack off the southern coast of Sri Lanka. The incident occurred as the vessel was returning to Iran after participating in the MILAN 2026 multinational naval exercises in Visakhapatnam.





According to reports from Reuters, at least 101 personnel remain missing, while 78 others have been wounded, including 32 who are in a serious condition.





The Sri Lankan navy has launched an extensive search and rescue operation, deploying both ships and air force planes to the site of the explosion. Spokesman Buddhika Sampath confirmed in Colombo that a few bodies of Iranian sailors have already been recovered from the area where the ship went down.





The foreign ministry previously noted that 32 people were initially rescued from the sinking Moudge-class frigate, with one survivor currently in critical condition.





Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath informed Parliament that the navy received a distress signal from the IRIS Dena, which was carrying 180 people at the time of the attack.





Dr Anil Jasinghe, a senior health ministry official, stated that survivors are receiving emergency treatment at local hospitals, with the majority being treated for minor injuries.





Despite these efforts, the fate of over a hundred crew members remains unknown as the vessel has completely submerged.





This maritime disaster comes on the fifth day of an intense conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The geopolitical situation deteriorated rapidly following a joint airstrike campaign on 28 February, which resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, the Islamic Republic has launched significant missile barrages and drone strikes targeting Israeli cities and US military assets across the Gulf.





The conflict has seen nearly 2,000 targets struck within Iran, with US and Israeli forces focusing on nuclear facilities, air defences, and leadership compounds.





Iran has retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, and striking targets in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and various locations across Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE. The sinking of the IRIS Dena marks a significant extension of these hostilities into the Indian Ocean.





Agencies











